2026 Freshman Focus: Air Force Academy

Mahar is the second of two Wolverines in this recruiting class. Every opposing player either knew where he was at all times or faced the consequences. He racked up a staggering 174 penalty minutes across 56 games, penciling him in fifth place league wide. Adding another layer to Mahar's game is his nearly 30 points on the year, making him a productive enforcer that should fit in well among the rough and tumble Falcons.

