2026 Freshman Focus: Air Force Academy

Thirteen incoming Falcons prepare to descend on Colorado Springs, bringing a blend of gritty playmaking and defensive intensity to a deep recruiting class ready for immediate impact.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. All entry years are from College Hockey Inc and are subject to change. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Air Force has a substantial projected recruiting class of thirteen freshmen. Here's a bit of background about each of the incoming Falcons.
Brady Arneson: Forward, Omaha Lancers (USHL)
Arneson is a grinder with a high compete level. His hard nosed effort in dirty areas allows for timely puck retrievals and chances and counterattacks off the rush. Outside of his solid depth play, Arneson throws his weight around for momentum altered hits He also doesn't hesitate to stand up for teammates when called upon.
Maverick Avent: Goaltender, Langley Rivermen (BCHL)
Avent spent a significant portion of hockey career at renowned Culver Military Academy before heading to the BCHL. He saw limited action with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks before being dealt to the Langley Rivermen. There is the potential Avent uses his final year of junior eligibility for the NAHL's Anchorage Wolverines before heading to Colorado Springs in 2027.
Grant Denuccio: Forward, Cranbrook Bucks (BCHL)
A pass first player, Denuccio spread the wealth in his first full season with Cranbrook. He notched a team third 22 assists and 37 points through 53 games. Denuccio did this while also tying for second place with 15 goals. His distributive disposition should be received well by the Falcons.
Francois Devilliers: Defenseman, Brooks Bandits (BCHL)
Fresh off a Rogers BCHL Cup for the Brooks Bandits, Devilliers continues his patrol of the blue line wearing Air Force Academy Blue. The Irvine, CA native was a stable on Brooks' third pairing all season long. Devilliers dials up the intensity when the stakes are highest He accumulated 24 penalty minutes in 21 postseason games this spring. It is likely he will retain his role on the third pairing at Air Force this fall.
Duke Gentzler: Forward, Anchorage Wolverines (NAHL)
Gentzler was very noticeable during my viewings of Anchorage games this year. The alternate captain has shifted many a game through a single shoulder check. He took third place on the Wolverines with 83 penalty minutes in 55 games and put up a respectable 24 points (9 goals + 15 assists). This versatility will give Gentzler more opportunities to crack Air Force's lineup during his freshman year.
Trey Hinton: Forward, Maryland Black Bears (NAHL)
Hinton could sniff the top six right off the jump. His nearly point per game regular season helped Maryland roll its way into the playoffs, and ultimately to their first ever Robertson Cup. On loaded Black Bears' roster some may overlook Hinton but even in a bottom six role, he got involved physically. I see Hinton being a valuable piece for the Falcons' forecheck this fall.
Christian Kim: Forward, Trail Smoke Eaters (BCHL)
Now you see him, now you don't. The shifty and speedy Kim was all over the place for Trail. His 42 helpers were took part of fifth place in the 2025-26 BCHL campaign. That's a five assist increase from the season prior. Being a smaller forward allows Kim to slip by defenders. He'll be on the top line sooner rather than later.
Will Kortan: Forward, Lincoln Stars (USHL)
After finishing his first full season of junior hockey, Kortan looks to make the jump to college hockey. He filled a heavy checking role under former Head Coach Rocky Russo. Kortan clearly impressed Russo, as he was inserted into five of Lincoln's ten 2026 playoff contests. Whenever Kortan rotates in on the Falcons' bottom six, he should be a reliable presence.
Garin Ludwig: Defenseman, Vernon Vipers (BCHL)
Ludwig bounced around a bit last season between the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers, BCHL's Nanaimo Clippers before arriving in Vernon. However, his 31 points (3 goals + 28 assists) in 2024-25 shows his offensive upside. Following his trade to Vernon, Ludwig averaged a penalty minute per game through 21 matches. If Ludwig returns to his 2024-25 form, he will be an asset among Air Force defensemen.
Caleb Mahar: Forward, Anchorage Wolverines (NAHL)
Mahar is the second of two Wolverines in this recruiting class. Every opposing player either knew where he was at all times or faced the consequences. He racked up a staggering 174 penalty minutes across 56 games, penciling him in fifth place league wide. Adding another layer to Mahar's game is his nearly 30 points on the year, making him a productive enforcer that should fit in well among the rough and tumble Falcons.
Carson Pavlowich: Forward, West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL)
This is an intriguing player. Pavlowich has significant size at 6 foot 3 but has only filled in his frame to 196 pounds. Still, Pavlowich was a steady second and third pairing blueliner for West Kelowna. His increase in points, assists and penalty minutes from the NAHL's Colorado Grit to the Warriors makes me feel encouraged about Pavlowich's future. If Pavlowich puts on a few more pounds, he could make some noise in Atlantic Hockey America.
Harper Searles: Forward, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)
Searles will fit right in at Air Force after finding his niche this season. He served as an alternate captain in Des Moines while cementing his position as the team's go to fourth line center. Compared to 2024-25, Searles more than doubled his penalty minutes and tripled his assists. While he may not be one of Air Force's top guys, I imagine fans will get accustomed to seeing Searles in the fourth line center spot regularly.
Jack Solomon: Goaltender, Austin Bruins (NAHL)
The reigning NAHL Goaltender of the Year is coming to Air Force. Solomon had his fingerprints all across the league leaderboard in 2025-26. He earned a NAHL best 1.87 goals allowed average, notched a second place .934 save percentage and tied for runner up through his six shutouts. Following his performance at the Robertson Cup, the Falcons may be inclined to evaluate Solomon for the starting job.