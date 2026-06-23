2026 Freshman Focus: Bemidji State University

A fresh wave of junior standouts and NHL talent arrives in northern Minnesota, bringing championship experience and offensive depth to a reloading Beavers roster this fall.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. All entry years are from College Hockey Inc and are subject to change. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Bemidji State had eight seniors on their 2025-26 roster. The Beavers look to their new freshmen for reinforcements.
Brady Birnie: Forward, Penticton Vees (WHL)
After parts of six seasons in juniors, Birnie is headed to school. The Regina, SK native was part of Penticton's inaugural WHL leadership group as an alternate captain where he had his best season. In 67 regular season games, Birnie earned 70 points (22 goals + 48 assists). Birnie elevated his game to another level across the postseason scoring a team high 9 goals through 15 contests. Bemidji State will appreciate his forechecking tenacity.
Brayden Dube: Forward, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)
Dube shifted his style of play in his age out campaign becoming more gritty into the postseason. Prince Albert's 2026 playoff penalty minute leader collected 26 of them in the Raiders' run the Ed Chynoweth Cup Finals. However, Dube still produced, tallying a very respectable 51 points through 55 regular season games all while battling through an injury down the stretch. I can't wait to see a fully healthy Dube suit up for the Beavers.
Samuel Harris: Defenseman, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)
Not every player a school recruits is the next Cale Makar or a shutdown defenseman. Sometimes, they are smack dab in the middle. That was the case for Samuel Harris in Green Bay. The 2023 Minnesota High Class A State Champion was a stalwart on the second pairing in 2025-26, finishing third among his fellow Gamblers with a +19 rating. Harris is the type of unsung hero which could help the Bemidji State advance in the CCHA Mason Cup Playoffs.
Isaac Johnson: Forward, Brooks Bandits (BCHL)
Johnson brings his back to back Rogers BCHL Cups to the Beavers. His 19 assists and 25 points were first and second respectively during the 2026 Playoffs. I highlighted Johnson a few different times on Committed Corner as the season went on. He could earn middle six ice time this fall if his offense translates to the NCAA.
Ethan Miedema: Forward, Guelph Storm (OHL) Buffalo Sabres 2023 4th Round, 109th Overall
Buffalo must have read EliteProspects' reports prior to the 2023 NHL Draft. They called Miedema a "clever passer" and that hasnt changed in the years following. Miedema was a dynamic piece of the Storm's offense tying for a team leading 19 goals while finishing second in assists (22) and points (47). If Miedema can accomplish this on a sub .500 team, I don't believe he'll have a problem acclimating to the CCHA.
Sullivan Miller: Forward, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL)
Cedar Rapids' top line center will continue wearing green and white in college. Miller is certainly not your traditional first line forward playing more of a defensive style under renowned Head Coach Mark Carlson. Such a unique skill set such as Miller's increases his versatility allowing him to be plugged in on all four lines at the collegiate level. Bemidji State is built similarly to Cedar Rapids making this commitment a great match.
Eddie Revenig: Defenseman, Bismarck Bobcats (NAHL)
Revenig was a journeyman blueliner throughout his junior career. He finally found his niche as a heavy hitter in Bismarck, leading the Bobcats last year with 111 penalty minutes. Intensity like Revenig's can be channeled in the defensive zone to spur counterattacks ahead. The Edina, MN native can also produce fairly well notching 41 points (9 goals + 32 assists) across 55 games. If Revenig settles in well for the Beavers, he could be an important piece going forward.
Brett Wilson: Forward, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)
Following nearly four seasons in Okotoks, Wilson signed with the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings. The former Oilers captain put pen to paper on Feb. 5. Wilson played primarily in the bottom six and accumulated 8 points (3 goals + 5 assists) amidst 18 outings. Still, his near point per game pace in the BCHL before the signing leads me to believe Wilson may replicate that scoring in the NCAA.
Aiden Ziprick: Defenseman, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)
From 2023 to 2025, Ziprick went from 9 points (1 goal + 8 assists) in 54 games to 48 points (12 goals + 36 assist) in 68 games. He built upon last season's successful stat line by matching it and including an additional six goals. If Ziprick has that kind of exponential evolution in junior hockey, I can't wait to see who he grows into for the Beavers