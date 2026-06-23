2026 Freshman Focus: Bemidji State University

Not every player a school recruits is the next Cale Makar or a shutdown defenseman. Sometimes, they are smack dab in the middle. That was the case for Samuel Harris in Green Bay. The 2023 Minnesota High Class A State Champion was a stalwart on the second pairing in 2025-26, finishing third among his fellow Gamblers with a +19 rating. Harris is the type of unsung hero which could help the Bemidji State advance in the CCHA Mason Cup Playoffs.