2026 Freshman Focus: Bentley University

Fresh talent arrives in Waltham as the Falcons reload their roster to chase a third straight Atlantic Hockey America title.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. All entry years are from College Hockey Inc and are subject to change. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Bentley looks to secure a third consecutive Atlantic Hockey America Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance with a handful of new freshmen Falcons.
Levi Eiter: Forward Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL)
Eiter took the unusual step of playing all four years with his hometown Prior Lake High in Minnesota. For his lone season of junior hockey, Eiter suited up for the BCHL's Victoria Grizzlies. Through 53 regular season outings, Eiter notched 31 points (9 goals + 22 assists) while his three tallies during Victoria's seven playoff games led the Grizzlies. While Eiter's collegiate ceiling is unclear given his limited junior hockey sample size, he should make a solid bottom six forward to start his freshman year.
Charlie Emmons: Forward, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL)
Whichever league Emmons plays in, he seems to have a similar archetype. He plays on second or third pairing as a heavy hitter that can pick up respectable points. Before being dropped by Cedar Rapids midway through last season, Emmons accumulated 16 points (1 goal + 15 assist) in 39 games. Emmons' 83 penalty minutes still were third amongst the RoughRiders to finish the year even after his departure. Bentley could integrate him as a freshman following the graduation of three senior blueliners.
Ephram McNutt: Defenseman, Regina Pats (WHL)
Regina's best defenseman and captain is hitting the books at Bentley! McNutt was outstanding on a mediocre Pats squad. He led the Regina across 66 matches with 40 assists and finished fourth amongst his mates via 53 points. Another dimension to McNutt's game is proficiency on the penalty kill which many offense defensemen lack. If Bentley defends their Atlantic Hockey America title and makes their way back to the NCAA Tournament, McNutt will likely be a significant factor.
Easton Rye: Goaltender, Peterborough Petes (OHL)
Easton Rye had an outstanding season starting for Peterborough. He led the OHL earning 38 wins in 57 starts while securing part of fourth place leaguewide via his .915 save percentage. As a result of his remarkable performances, Rye was named a finalist for OHL Goaltender of the Year. With Jack Erickson transferring to Ohio State and Easton Hesse graduating, Rye could swoop up the starters crease by opening night.
Saxon Tess: Forward, Fargo Force (USHL)
Tess is another grinder style USHL player looking to make an impact in highly intense Atlantic Hockey. He primarily slotted in on the fourth line for the Fargo Force becoming a reliable depth presence. Across 57 games, Tess collected 25 points (13 goals + 12 assists) and a team fifth +15 rating. A point of note, Tess played alongside Charlie Emmons for two years with the North American Hockey League's Lone Star Brahmas winning the 2024 Robertson Cup