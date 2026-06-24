2026 Freshman Focus: Bentley University

Whichever league Emmons plays in, he seems to have a similar archetype. He plays on second or third pairing as a heavy hitter that can pick up respectable points. Before being dropped by Cedar Rapids midway through last season, Emmons accumulated 16 points (1 goal + 15 assist) in 39 games. Emmons' 83 penalty minutes still were third amongst the RoughRiders to finish the year even after his departure. Bentley could integrate him as a freshman following the graduation of three senior blueliners.