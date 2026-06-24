2026 Freshman Focus: Boston College

Fresh off a Clark Cup in Sioux Falls, Matthew Grimes is looking to evolve in the NCAA. Grimes has great agility and has made many forechecker look silly when they matched up against the Stampede. An area Grimes noticeably grew from last season, especially during the playoffs was his physicality. He secured fourth place in the postseason with 24 penalty minutes, second among defensemen. Quickness and intensity make Grimes a player to watch for Boston College.