2026 Freshman Focus: Boston College

The Eagles reload with a gritty, high-octane recruiting class featuring offensive blueliners and powerhouse forwards ready to reclaim Hockey East dominance.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. All entry years are from College Hockey Inc and are subject to change. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
After missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023, Boston College looks to bounce back with some new freshmen donning the Maroon and Gold.
Quinn Beauchesne: Defenseman, Guelph Storm (OHL) Pittsburgh Penguins 2025 5th Round, 148th Overall
Beauchesne's excellent skating allows him to effectively scoot around the offensive zone. Despite being an offensive oriented blueliner, he isn't a liability in his own end. The Guelph alternate captain averaged just over half a point per game, putting up 35 (7 goals +28 assists) in 56 games. His speed would compliment Luka Radivojevic on a defensive pairing
Matthew Grimes: Defenseman, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)
Fresh off a Clark Cup in Sioux Falls, Matthew Grimes is looking to evolve in the NCAA. Grimes has great agility and has made many forechecker look silly when they matched up against the Stampede. An area Grimes noticeably grew from last season, especially during the playoffs was his physicality. He secured fourth place in the postseason with 24 penalty minutes, second among defensemen. Quickness and intensity make Grimes a player to watch for Boston College.
Brady Kudrick: Forward, Chicago Steel (USHL)
Kudrick bounced back very well following a significant lower body injury in 2024-25. He followed his BCHL head coach Scott Gomez from Surrey to the USHL's Chicago Steel. Across 62 games, Kudrick accumulated 40 points (18 goals + 22 assists) as the go to top line right winger. His point total and +6 rating were both third among Steel players, showing reliability on a .500 finishing squad which missed the playoffs. Kudrick's resiliency and consistency will be well received
Casey Mutryn: Forward, U.S. National Team Development Program (USHL)
Three things make Mutryn a promising prospect: Speed, Skill and Size. Coming in as a 6 foot 3 inch 203 pound 17 year old, Mutryn can run you over while supplementing the forecheck. In 62 contests this year, Mutryn led the NTDP with 89 penalty minutes while collecting 46 points (18 goals +28 assists). Mutryn is this year's 26th ranked North American Skater by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the upcoming draft.
Teddy Mutryn: Forward, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)
The older of the two Mutryn brothers, Teddy comes to Boston via the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats. Mutryn is a by the numbers power forward, embracing the bridge between offense and physicality. In 54 matches, Mutryn accrued 68 points (31 goals + 37 assists) and 62 penalty minutes. This trend continued into the Gilles-Courteau Trophy playoffs, where Mutryn was second league wide in assists (20) and points (30). Many are looking forward to seeing Mutryn on a line this fall with younger brother Casey for the Eagles.
Alex Pelletier: Forward, Lincoln Stars (USHL)
Pelletier was the USHL's top goal scorer and point getter in 2025-26 by significant gap. The West Hartford, CT native racked up 48 goals and 85 points in just 59 games. These numbers were a massive improvement from his 16 goals and 37 points just a year ago. If Pelletier's pattern of progress continues into college, he should have no problem securing a top six slot.
Sam Wathier: Defenseman, U.S. National Team Development Program (USHL)
An imposing shutdown defenseman, Wathier is ready to patrol the defensive zone on Chestnut Hill. Wathier just recently turned 18 and has room to grow taller than his current 6 foot 4 frame. He uses his size and reach to lock down forecheckers and create turnovers. Wathier plays very similar to current Boston College blueliner Kristian Kostadinski, who will more than likely be Wathier's defensive partner.
Carson Woodall: Defenseman, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
Woodall's smooth skating tells the tale of his tape. His excellent edge work allows him to play as a fourth forward, getting involved in rushes that often times result in goals. Throughout 68 games, Woodall garnered a finished with first and second on Windsor with 51 assists and 63 points respectively. While not ranked by NHL Central Scouting, I can see a team selecting Woodall between the fifth and sixth rounds.