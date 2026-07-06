2026 Freshman Focus: Ferris State University
A fresh crop of Bulldogs arrive in Big Rapids, set to spark a CCHA turnaround.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. All entry years are from CollegeHockeyNews and are subject to change. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Ferris State hopes to turn the page on 2025-26 with assistance from their freshman class. In a tight CCHA, anything can happen!
Hudson Darby: Forward, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)
Swift Current native Hudson Darby captained his hometown Broncos through a difficult 15-44-4-5 season last year. He pulled this off all while putting up career numbers in the WHL. Across 59 games, Darby put up 50 points (19 goals + 31 assists) and 82 penalty minutes. This led Swift Current in both points and assists while securing second place in goals and penalty minutes. Darby's do it all type of game could be imperative in helping the Bulldogs bounce back.
Aidan Dyer: Forward, Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)
Dyer is headed close to home for college hockey! He hails from Grand Rapids, MI, just an hour outside Ferris State's campus. The Michigander split last season between the Chicago Steel where he served as an alternate captain and the Sioux City Musketeers. On the whole, Dyer collected 22 points (6 goals + 16 assists) in 57 games. While he projects as a bottom six forward, I wonder if Dyer could unlock more offense playing with a local school.
Gavin Garland: Forward, Tri-City Americans (WHL)
This mobile forward thrives in transition. Garland is a quick and agile puck carrier who made a name for himself on a rebuilding Tri-City Americans team. Throughout 68 matches, Garland earned 47 points (16 goals + 31 assists) which put placed him third on his team in points and assists and finishing fourth in goals. He achieved this stat sheet success by waiting for the right lanes to open offensively or simply making them himself. That type of patience will serve Garland well at the collegiate level. It also does not appear that there is any relation between him and Columbus' Conor Garland.
Nicholas Johnson: Forward, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)
Johnson served Brandon's second line center for a large portion of last season and executed his assignment well. His knack for the net resulted in 22 Wheat Kings tallies on the board, which were fourth among his mates. The Calgary native doesn't just score, but remains reliable as his +34 rating was best on Brandon. The goals figure is the most significant piece for Ferris State, who put up just 91 goals in 2025-26. Perhaps, the Bulldog's offense could get a jump start from this freshman forward.
Adyn Merrick: Forward, Chicago Steel (USHL)
I was greatly impressed by the adaptive ability of Adyn Merrick. He spent time on six junior teams across the North American Hockey League, British Columbia Hockey League, and finally USHL. Wherever he went, Merrick showed steady middle six offensive potential in a variety of different systems. Merrick always maintained a reliable presence while crashing the net hard. He will be a very valuable Swiss Army knife for Brett Riley.
Nathan Leek: Forward, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)
Dubbed "Big Diesel" by his teammates, Nathan Leek certainly earned that name through his size and consistent contributions on the forecheck. Leek comes in at 6 foot 2 and 216 pounds, and makes his presence felt on the scoresheet. He earned a QMJHL 47 goals in 2025-26 which was fourth all-time for most goals in a single season by an Islanders player. This infectious energy and on ice performance made him a fan favorite in Charlottetown and may do the same in Big Rapids.
Brecken Smith: Forward, Tri-City Storm (USHL)
Smith was acquired from the Youngstown Phantoms last August as part of the Cooper Simpson trade. He spent the majority of the season on Tri-City's top line attempting to galvanize goals. Despite Smith doing his part, the Storm scored a USHL low 152 goals in 2025-26. The former Miami commit was limited by a roster in flux in Kearney. Smith won't have the same limitations at Ferris State.
Bode Wise: Defenseman, Tri-City Storm (USHL)
Unfortunately, Wise's season was cut significantly short due to an unknown injury. He played 17 games before being placed on injured reserve following Nov. 7's game loss to Waterloo. In that short span, Wise dished out two assists and recorded eight penalty minutes. Here's to hoping he gets healthy for Ferris State.