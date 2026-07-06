2026 Freshman Focus: Ferris State University

This mobile forward thrives in transition. Garland is a quick and agile puck carrier who made a name for himself on a rebuilding Tri-City Americans team. Throughout 68 matches, Garland earned 47 points (16 goals + 31 assists) which put placed him third on his team in points and assists and finishing fourth in goals. He achieved this stat sheet success by waiting for the right lanes to open offensively or simply making them himself. That type of patience will serve Garland well at the collegiate level. It also does not appear that there is any relation between him and Columbus' Conor Garland.

