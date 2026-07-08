2026 Freshman Focus: Lake Superior State

It's not often that the NCAA sees a player with the resume like this. Toresson has played stints up with the Swedish Hockey League's Frolunda HC, winning the Champions Hockey League in April while on their roster. He also captained Frolunda's J20 team for the past two seasons, leading them to a Swedish J20 title following the Champions Hockey League success. During those same pari of campaigns, Toresson played for Team Sweden on their World Juniors team. If Frolunda sounds familiar, that's because 2026 second overall pick Ivar Stenberg was drafted from there. The Lakers should be elated to see what he does in college.