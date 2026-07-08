2026 Freshman Focus: Lake Superior State

A wave of talent arrives in Sault Ste. Marie, aiming to revitalize the Lakers’ forecheck this season.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. All entry years are from CollegHockeyNews and are subject to change. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Lake Superior State looks to get their offense swimming along this season. Perhaps some more of their scoring will come from their incoming freshmen.
Adam Belusko: Defenseman, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)
The Slovakian blueliner played on all three pairings this year for the Lumberjacks, embracing a 200 foot role in Muskegon. Belusko also represented his home country for the second consecutive year at the World Juniors and was awarded an "A." He scored two goals across five tournament outings. That international background–especially wearing a letter–will be invaluable for the Lakers.
Teo Besnier: Defenseman, Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)
Besnier is another European player oozing with international experience. He played for his native France on a number of occasions, including as captain at the 2026 World Junior Championships D1A. In North America, Besnier spent this past season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints where he led his defensive teammates with 32 assists and 36 points. A puck moving defenseman like Besnier will be a welcome addition at Lake Superior State.
Raoul Boilard: Forward, Cape Brenton Eagles (QMJHL)
New York Rangers 2024 4th Round, 119th Overall
Boilard is a junior journeyman forward who has spent time on both coasts of Canada. Most recently, he split 2025-26 between the Shawinigan Cataractes and the Cape Brenton Eagles. In 61 games last year, Boilard collected 37 points (16 goals + 21 assists) While his production has slowly gone down since 2023-24, I attribute that to all the different places Boilard has played. With stability in Sault Ste. Marie, his numbers should rise.
Ethan Moore: Forward, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)
A cornerstone in Calgary for parts of five seasons, Ethan Moore looks to bring his timely scoring to the Upper Peninsula. On April 3, 2026, Moore became the first WHL player since 1996 to score four game winning goals in single playoff series. Those four tallies plus five more led the Hitmen in playoff markers this spring. Moore could be a factor in elevating the Lakers' offense this fall.
Doogan Pederson: Defenseman, Penticton Vees (WHL)
Reliable and intense. That's the way Doogan Pederson plays. Selected from Red Deer in the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft, Pederson carved out a nightly spot on the third pairing. Pederson utilized his 6 foot 3 frame to great effect. He led all Penticton defensemen and tied for a team leading +32 rating in 65 games. No doubt Pederson learned much of his craft from his father Denis, a veteran of nearly 500 NHL games.
William Samuelsson: Forward, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)
Dallas Stars 2024 7th Round, 222nd Overall
I have watched Samuelsson work his way from a bottom six position in 2024-25 to a bonafide middle six center wearing an A. Samuelsson's production and physicality were solid notching 28 points (13 goals +15 assists) and 46 penalty minutes in 61 games. His scrappy yet fruitful style reminds me of his dad, 2008 Stanley Cup Champion Mikael. Between bloodlines and work ethic, Lake Superior has a real winner of a player inbound.
Kazumo Sasaki: Forward, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)
Youngstown acquired Sasaki from the BCHL in late November, and he gave them a lot to be thankful for. Sasaki made his presence felt on the third line accumulating 24 points (9 goals + 15 assists) in 39 games plus 63 penalty minutes. The Nishitokyo, Japan native represented his home country at the World Junior Championships D1A and D1B in 2024 and 2025. Phantoms' co-general manager Jason Deskins said Sasaki has "high hockey intelligence, skill and speed." Those attributes combined with a physical edge should help him integrate into the CCHA.
Reese Shaw: Forward, Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL)
Shaw's offense exploded upon his departure from the USHL to the BCHL's Chilliwack Chiefs. He racked up a league sixth 67 points (27 goals + 40 assists) in just 45 games. I saw flashes of this in 2024-25 from the broadcast booth, but it was wondrous to see it unfold so rapidly this season. Lakers' Head Coach Damon Whitten may consider putting Shaw on the top line at some point in the upcoming campaign if he needs a jolt of scoring.
Måns Toresson: Forward, Frolunda (SHL)
It's not often that the NCAA sees a player with the resume like this. Toresson has played stints up with the Swedish Hockey League's Frolunda HC, winning the Champions Hockey League in April while on their roster. He also captained Frolunda's J20 team for the past two seasons, leading them to a Swedish J20 title following the Champions Hockey League success. During those same pari of campaigns, Toresson played for Team Sweden on their World Juniors team. If Frolunda sounds familiar, that's because 2026 second overall pick Ivar Stenberg was drafted from there. The Lakers should be elated to see what he does in college.
Charlie Tritt: Goaltender, Flin Flon Bombers (SJHL)
Tritt torched the stat sheets in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) during his age out year. He recorded a 23-9-2 record with five shutouts, a .934 save percentage, and a 2.12 goals allowed average. His save percentage and goals allowed were best in the SJHL while his shutouts tied for first place. We shouldn't forget Tritt's 27 wins, which were third league wide. With Rorke Applebee and Adam Manji departing the crease via the transfer portal, Lake Superior will rely heavily on Tritt in net.