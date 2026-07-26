2026 Freshman Focus: Union College

Union College is bringing in a lot of freshmen to the program, and with so many names, are they the right ones, and can they help the program get further in the ECAC tournament?
Union College has been eliminated in the first round of the ECAC tournament for the past three seasons. What was different last year was that the team’s 22 wins were the most the program has seen since the 2016-17 season. Can they ride this momentum with a boatload of freshmen, and will these new players help get the team over the hump of the first round?
All entry years are from CollegeHockeyNews and are subject to change. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Bowen Burke –Defenseman, Anchorage Wolverines (NAHL)
Burke played a season in the NAHL for the Colorado Grit before going to play for the Okotoks Oilers in the BCHL, but last season he came back to the NAHL to play for Anchorage.
In 58 games for the Wolverines, Burke put up 12 goals and 37 points.
Tate Collins –Center, Toronto Patriots (OJHL)
Collins is most coveted for his two-way play, but this past season with the Toronto Patriots, he showed some of his offensive upside, once being named an assistant captain.
In 51 games, he had 24 goals and 76 points, and he didn’t stop the production in the playoffs. In 20 games, he had nine goals and 15 points.
KJ Eccleston –Left Winger, Brockville Braves (CCHL)
Eccleston played 102 games across three seasons with Brockville, where he also had stints with the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves, where he played nine games, and he played 18 games this past season in the NOJHL with the Timmins Rock.
In 26 games with Brockville last season, he had eight goals and 29 points.
Joseph Fenton –Defenseman, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL)
Standing at six-foot-four, 212 pounds, Fenton brings a shutdown ability to the team’s blueline. Fenton played 96 games across two seasons with Cedar Rapids.
In his final season, he played 41 games and had seven points and a plus-minus of plus-six.
Nathan Free –Right Winger, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)
Free played three seasons with the Brooks Bandits across the AJHL and the BCHL, but in his final year, he got the call-up to Portland in the WHL.
The point totals don’t suggest that the league upgrade was much of an issue because in 68 games he had 28 goals and 53 points.
Elliot Gulley –Center, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)
Gulley was the captain of the Wisconsin Windigo in the NAHL before going to Green Bay for his last 37 games of the 2024-25 season. In his first and only full season with Green Bay, he was named the team’s captain.
In 62 games with the Gamblers, he had 24 goals and 51 points.
Peter Legostaev –Center, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)
Legostaev played with Eccleston in Brockville before making the jump to major junior in Gatineau.
In 31 games in the QMJHL, he had eight goals and 16 points. Gatineau was also the last-place team in the Q’s Western Conference, so I bet he’ll enjoy some winning next season.
Maxime Ly –Center, Sherwood Park Crusaders (BCHL)
Ly adds to the talent coming from Canada, and in his second season with the Crusaders, he had over double his points from the previous year, going from 12 to 28, where he also had a goal increase from two to nine.
In nine playoff games this past year, he had four points and 10 penalty minutes.
Kyan Labbe –Goalie, Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)
Labbe was elite for Sherbrooke this past season, where he had a 27-14-3 record and a stat line of a 2.71 goals-against-average and a save-percentage of .912.
He upped his game in the playoffs, where in seven games he had a 2.53 GAA and a .925 SP.
Lefty Markonidis –Left Winger, Omaha Lancers (USHL)
Markonidis, a Hudson, Massachusetts native, spent two seasons in the USHL, splitting time between the Omaha Lancers and the Lincoln Stars. In those two seasons, he combined for 63 points and 37 goals.
He started his final season with Lincoln and then played 53 games with Omaha, where in those games he had 15 goals and 30 points.
Cooper Sharp –Defenseman, Sherwood Park Crusaders (BCHL)
Sharp and Ly are the second pair of teammates joining Union College next season, where Sharp played 108 games with them across his final two seasons.
In his final year, he had eight goals and 28 points in 54 games. He also added 13 playoff games, where he had four points.