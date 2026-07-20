2026 Freshman Focus: University of New Hampshire

Six new faces arrive in Durham to bolster the Wildcats' roster, ready to avenge last season's early Hockey East exit.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. This list of incoming freshmen is posted on UNH's Athletics Website Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
The University of New Hampshire looks to avenge their Hockey East Opening Round loss to Northeastern. As the Wildcats get back in action, they have six new faces joining their roster.
Émile Guité: Forward, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)
Anaheim Ducks 2025 5th Round, 159th Overall
Guité is physically gifted analytical forward that showed a lot of progress in his 18 year old season. He doubled his offensive production, notching 65 points (32 goals + 33 assists) in 59 regular season games. As Chicoutimi went on their run to the 2026 Memorial Cup, Guité tied for a team second 8 goals across 20 outings. His tactical mindset could be an asset for the Wildcats.
Kole Hyles: Forward, Omaha Lancers (USHL)
This New Hampshire native was a key piece on a rebuilding Omaha team. Hyles led the Lancers with 42 points (23 goals + 19 assists) through 58 matches. He was acquired via trade from the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Sept. 15 for a 2026 Phase II Draft Pick. While a top line player in Omaha, Hyles will could start in the middle six to start his collegiate career.
Wyatt Kennedy: Defenseman, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
Head Coach Mike Souza certainly got size with this recruitment. Wyatt Kennedy towers over forecheckers at 6 foot 5 and 212 pounds. However, Kennedy is far from reckless. He was first among Windsor with a +37 rating in 66 games last year. After four blueliners from 2025-2026 transferred, Kennedy has a lot of opportunities to slot in on the back end.
Nick Romeo: Forward, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL) Parker von Richter
Romeo had a solid age out campaign. This RoughRiders alternate captain finished first among his mates with 28 goals amidst 62 outings. This is particularly impressive given the defensive style of longtime Head Coach Mark Carlson. Prior to Cedar Rapids, Romeo spent time captaining the former Maine Nordiques before starting his USHL journey for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Parker von Richter: Defenseman, Barrie Colts (OHL)
Pittsburgh Penguins 2026 4th Round, 111th Overall
Pittsburgh saw something special in von Richter. The Penguins packaged their 2026 sixth round pick with a 2027 fourth round pick, to the Boston Bruins for the 111th overall pick which was used on von Richter. He played his effective shutdown style well down the stretch, following his acquisition by Barrie. Von Richter accumulated 14 points (2 goals + 12 assists) in 21 playoff games for the Colts. The work ethic von Richter displayed could take him and New Hampshire places.
Mason Zebeski: Forward, Barrie Colts (OHL)
Zebeski was statically the most impactful player in the 2026 OHL Postseason. His +20 rating throughout 21 games was best league wide. He accomplish this while being a "wrecking ball on ice" according to EliteProspects. The Oakville, ON native came to Barrie alongside his longtime teammate and fellow freshman Parker von Richter. I expect to see these two link up on many plays at Whittemore Center Arena.