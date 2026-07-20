2026 Freshman Focus: University of New Hampshire

Pittsburgh saw something special in von Richter. The Penguins packaged their 2026 sixth round pick with a 2027 fourth round pick, to the Boston Bruins for the 111th overall pick which was used on von Richter. He played his effective shutdown style well down the stretch, following his acquisition by Barrie. Von Richter accumulated 14 points (2 goals + 12 assists) in 21 playoff games for the Colts. The work ethic von Richter displayed could take him and New Hampshire places.