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2026 Freshman Focus: University of Wisconsin

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Owen Cameron
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Updated Jul 29, 2026, 13:08

After a National Championship loss, the University of Wisconsin is adding some new freshmen who will look to be puzzle pieces to a National Championship-level roster. Can they make a difference, and will the program be crowned champions once again with these new additions?

Losing in the National Championship must hurt more than anything in the world, but you can take away that you are still one of the sport's best teams. Can these new freshmen help coach Hastings get over the hump and get back to calling themselves National Champions?

All entry years are from CollegeHockeyNews and are subject to change. Players are listed alphabetically by last name. 

Chase Jette –Right Winger, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

Jette spent most of his time in the USHL with the Waterloo Blackhawks, where he played 59 games in the 2024-25 season and also saw action in 15 playoff games.

He played 12 games in Waterloo this past season before getting sent to Green Bay, where he only played in four regular-season games and collected three points.

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Mason Peapenburg –Defenseman, Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)

From Larsen, Wisconsin, Peapenburg also didn’t play many games this season after just playing 57 for the Des Moines Buccaneers in 2024-25. 

In 17 games for the Musketeers, he had one assist and was put out on the ice to be a six-foot-three shutdown defenseman.

Brent Solomon –Right Winger, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)

Solomon, a large part of the Stampede’s Clark Cup championship run this past season. In 54 regular season games, he had 24 goals and 53 points. In the playoffs, he also had five goals and eight points in 14 games.

Solomon was also drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

John Stout –Defenseman, Madison Capitols (USHL)

Although Stout is from Minnesota, he’s very familiar with Wisconsin since he played two and a half seasons in Madison, Wisconsin with the Capitols. 

In 57 games last season, Stout produced nine goals and 21 points, and in the playoffs he had six points in 11 playoff games.

Gavin Uhlenkamp –Right Winger, Fargo Force (USHL)

At five-foot-seven and 165 pounds, Uhlenkamp isn’t the biggest guy, but his play in the two and a half USHL seasons he saw action in solidified that he’s a player. Teammates with Stout, as they were both with Madison for a couple of seasons. 

He played 14 games with the Force last season, where he put up four goals and 10 points. 

Zach Wooten –Center, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

Drafted in the fourth round this past June by the Winnipeg Jets, Wooten is known for his motor and relentless approach to the game. He was also an assistant captain for the Gamblers, where he’s going to be playing with Jette once again.

In 61 games for the Gamblers, Wooten posted 35 goals and 62 points

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