2026 Freshmen Focus: Miami University

Youngstown's own Cal Huston suited up with his hometown Phantoms for parts of three seasons. He plays a similar role to Hamilton and was often paired alongside his fellow freshman. Huston was elated with experience playing junior hockey in his backyard. “From the staff, the guys, living at home, it’s unbeatable," Huston told the Tribune Chronicle. "I’m just extremely grateful that the Youngstown Phantoms organization gave me the opportunity to do that. And at the end of the day, I’ll always be a Youngstown kid at heart."