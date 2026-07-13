2026 Freshmen Focus: Miami University

The RedHawks reload with NHL prospects and talented performers ready to accelerate Miami’s return to glory.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. This list of incoming freshmen is posted on Miami's Athletics Website. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Miami had an incredible turnaround season, turning their 2024-25 3-28-3 record to 18-16-2 in 2025-26. The RedHawks ready up for another run with an exciting group of incoming players excited to tear through the NCHC.
Chuck Blanchard: Forward, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)
Blanchard was a stalwart on Muskegon's bottom six after his acquisition from Cedar Rapids. The West Hartford, CT native finished tied for a Lumberjack third +11 rating and tallied 34 points (17 goals + 17 assists) across 59 games. He should slide into the same role in Oxford that he had in Muskegon.
Jack Hamilton: Defenseman, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)
Towering in at 6 foot 5 and 205 pounds, Hamilton shut down forecheckers with his size. This third paring defenseman is a simple yet effective part of the blue line. Hamilton isn't flashy but he doesn't need to be in order to dispel rushes before they breach the offensive zone. He will add effective grit to the RedHawks' defensive core.
Cal Huston: Defenseman, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)
Youngstown's own Cal Huston suited up with his hometown Phantoms for parts of three seasons. He plays a similar role to Hamilton and was often paired alongside his fellow freshman. Huston was elated with experience playing junior hockey in his backyard. “From the staff, the guys, living at home, it’s unbeatable," Huston told the Tribune Chronicle. "I’m just extremely grateful that the Youngstown Phantoms organization gave me the opportunity to do that. And at the end of the day, I’ll always be a Youngstown kid at heart."
Layne Loomer: Forward, Lincoln Stars (USHL)
Loomer had an explosive 2025-26. He racked 72 points (30 goals + 42 assists) through 59 outings. This marked Loomer third league wide in both points, assists and points per game (1.22). He also won a 2024 World Junior A Championship for Canada. Defensemen around the NCHC will be dizzy if Head Coach Anthony Noreen puts Loomer on a line with David Deputy and Ilia Morozov.
Matouš Kucharcik: Forward, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)
Buffalo Sabres 2025 4th Round, 103rd Overall
Kucharcik has more to his game left to be displayed. Despite missing significant time last year due to injury, he still maintained a middle six presence notching 16 points (9 goals + 7 assists) in 35 games. His background also includes playing for the renowned Sparta Praha U20 team. If Kucharcik is fully healthy this fall, he could break out a bit more offensively.
Timmy Runtso: Defenseman, Victoria Royals (WHL)
Montreal Canadiens 2026 2nd Round, 57th Overall
EliteProspects called Runtso a "puck-moving machine" and with good reason. He thrived on a struggling Victoria squad, accumulating 44 points (11 goals + 33 assists) in 68 games. These number made Runtso fifth in points and second in points amongst his Royals teammates. Runtso's 6 foot 3 196 pound frame only adds to his arsenal.
Ryan Seelinger: Forward, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)
Seelinger is another late offensive bloomer trending upward. He more than doubled his 2024-25 totals to 68 points (31 goals + 37 assists) which led Des Moines in all three offensive categories. This is the exactly type of player Coach Noreen and General Manager David Nies have gotten so well at finding. Having Seelinger in the lineup takes pressure away from other higher profile forwards, which allows the entire forecheck to succeed.
Branko Vukas: Defensemen, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)
If Miami was looking for character and defensive consistency, they didn't need to look further than Branko Vukas. A hungry on pucks mentality allows Vukas to play simple shutdown defense. However, that doesn't prevent him from getting involved in rushes where applicable. I had the privilege of working alongside Vukas in Omaha. His attitude and dedication will make him a fast favorite among fans.
Yegor Yegorov: Goaltender, MHK Spartak-MAH Moskva (MHL)
Calgary Flames 2023 6th Round, 176th Overall
Sometimes the present moment is a dream come true. That is the case for Yegorov putting the pads on at Miami. He explained this to the Calgary Flames at last week's development camp. “I always dreamt to play in North America," Yegorov said. “It’s a step forward, and I'm super excited to make it.” Yegorov will have countrymen Ilia Morozov and Vladislav Lukashevich joining him in Oxford this fall making the transition from Russia a lot easier.