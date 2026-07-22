2026 Freshmen Focus: Princeton
Coming off their first winning season since 2018, the Tigers welcome six high-impact recruits to fuel a ECAC breakthrough.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. This list comes from Princeton's Athletics Website Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Princeton took a huge step forward in Head Coach Ben Syers' second year behind the bench. An 18-13-3 record put the Tigers above .500 for the first time since 2017-18. They ultimately lost to Dartmouth in overtime of the ECAC Championship, but perhaps these six freshmen will get them over the hump.
Jake Gudelj: Forward, Tri-City Americans (WHL)
Gudelj thrived this year on a struggling Tri-City squad. He kept his physical edge while improving his passing ability. Compared to 2024-25, Gudelj increased his assists by 10 and decreased his penalty minutes by 20. In 2024, Gudelj attended St. Louis Blues Rookie Camp and even signed an Amateur Tryout with the team. This came after a significant shoulder injury where he had missed three and a half months. His resilience and professional exposure make him someone to keep a close eye on this year across the ECAC.
Shaan Kingwell: Forward, Ottawa 67s (OHL)
The Central Canada Hockey League's (CCHL) 2025 Top Prospect transitioned well into the OHL. Kingwell played primarily in the bottom six, but generated significant offense. In 60 games, Kingwell collected 33 points (10 goals + 23 assists). Like Lavoie, Kingwell also has a championship, winning a 2024 Bogart Cup with the CCHL's Navan Grads. With only one year of OHL experience and entering college as a 19 year old, there is likely more offense within Kingwell.
Max Lavoie: Defenseman, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)
Junior B hockey isn't the most common path to the NCAA. However, that's exactly the road Lavoie took. He won a 2024 Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJIHL) Championship with the Saanich Predators before working his way up to the WHL. Lavoie used his imposing 6 foot 4, 209 pound frame to accumulate a team leading 91 penalty minutes in 67 games. The intensity Lavoie brought to the Wheat Kings will make him a shutdown defenseman for Princeton.
Christian Lyons: Defenseman, Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)
Lyons plays a heavy style of hockey. Having watched Lyons since his rookie season in Sioux City, I can say he knows his niche and is focused on it. He is a defensive defenseman through and through but isn't a liability offensively. Last year, Lyons earned a +13 rating through 59 games, tied for second on the Musketeers. This simple and reliable brand of hockey is on brand for the Tigers and the way they play.
Dennison Monahan: Victoria Grizzlies, (BCHL)
Monahan looms large over the competition at 6 foot 6 and 220 pounds. He was a stalwart on Victoria's third paring for much of the season but was rotated to the top duo at times during the postseason. Given his stature and fundamental play at the point, I envision Monahan taking up similar role at Princeton to the one he carved out for the Grizzlies.
Ethan Mittelsteadt: Vancouver Giants, (WHL)
Vancouver's resident tough guy made himself known despite the Giants' last place finish. Mittelsteadt racked up a team high 85 penalty minutes in 61 games–20 higher than the second place player. His presence at Princeton adds a pile of sandpaper for the Tigers which can be invaluable in swinging momentum at the most critical of moments.