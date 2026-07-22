2026 Freshmen Focus: Princeton

Gudelj thrived this year on a struggling Tri-City squad. He kept his physical edge while improving his passing ability. Compared to 2024-25, Gudelj increased his assists by 10 and decreased his penalty minutes by 20. In 2024, Gudelj attended St. Louis Blues Rookie Camp and even signed an Amateur Tryout with the team. This came after a significant shoulder injury where he had missed three and a half months. His resilience and professional exposure make him someone to keep a close eye on this year across the ECAC.