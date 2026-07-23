2026 Freshmen Focus: Quinnipiac

Every team needs a Swiss Army knife player and that was Frasca's niche on three different OHL teams. He is an asset in all three zones while making defensive plays at the center position. Still, Frasca produces well down the middle notching 54 points (24 goals + 30 assists) in 68 games. Those types of contributions were valued so much by Brantford that they traded for the former Erie captain ahead of their' playoff run. Head Coach Rand Pecknold will have a few options on where to put Frasca this fall.