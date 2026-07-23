2026 Freshmen Focus: Quinnipiac

Seven elite recruits arrive in Hamden looking to bolster the Bobcats' roster and spark another run toward a national title.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. This list of incoming freshmen is posted on Quinnipiac's Athletics Website. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
After a strong regular season, Quinnipiac couldn't break through in the playoffs. The Bobcats were swept in the ECAC Quarterfinals by Clarkson but rightfully earned a Tournament Berth. Quinnipiac rolled through Providence but couldn't push past North Dakota for a trip to the Frozen Four. These seven freshmen could be the missing link for Quinnipiac to capture another National Championship.
Parker Alcos: Defenseman, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)
Vancouver Canucks 2024 6th Round, 189th Overall
Quinnipiac likes to move the puck especially in transition and Alcos will help them do that. His agile 6 foot 4 185 pound frame allows for speedy puck retrievals and timely passes to teammates. Alcos spent parts of four seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings before Kelowna acquired him ahead of hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup. If the Bobcats have their way 2027 Hobey Baker frontrunner Ethan Wyttenbach could receive quite a few pucks from Alcos.
Drew Anastasio: Defenseman, Tri-City Storm (USHL)
Anastasio plays a simple shutdown style of defense. He filled his role well on Tri-City and led the Storm with a +7 rating across 41 games. Despite Tri-CIty potted a league low 152 goals last season, Anastasio was a stable piece on the blue line. His presence allowed the Storm to win many low scoring affairs and Quinnipiac hopes he'll do the same for them.
Gabriel Frasca: Forward, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)
Every team needs a Swiss Army knife player and that was Frasca's niche on three different OHL teams. He is an asset in all three zones while making defensive plays at the center position. Still, Frasca produces well down the middle notching 54 points (24 goals + 30 assists) in 68 games. Those types of contributions were valued so much by Brantford that they traded for the former Erie captain ahead of their' playoff run. Head Coach Rand Pecknold will have a few options on where to put Frasca this fall.
Jan Golicic: Defenseman, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)
Tampa Bay Lighting 2024 4th Round, 118th Overall
Golicic is a heavy hitting defenseman who taxes opponents in bruises if they drive to the net. The Jesenice, Slovenia native looms large at 6 foot 5 and over 200 pounds but does more than just lay guys out. He is a respectable generator of offense, accumulating 44 points (5 goals + 44 assists) in 57 games. On an international stage, Golicic has represented his country at the World Junior Championship D1A for the past two seasons. He could be a key part for the Bobcats' back end even as a freshman.
Dylan Edwards: Forward, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
One of the higher end undrafted free agents in this collegiate recruiting class is making his home at Quinnipiac. Despite being on the smaller side at 5 foot 8, Edwards has shown time and time again his ability to produce especially in the playoffs. Edwards racked up 25 points (14 goals + 11 assists) in 18 games which put him second among his mates in both goals and points. Many may doubt him, but if he carries over his offense look out!
Christian Kirsch: Goaltender, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
San Jose Sharks 2024 4th Round, 116th Overall
Kirsch took a huge leap in leagues going from the Tier II North American Hockey League to the OHL's Kitchener Rangers. The gamble paid off as he backstopped the Bluehsirts to a Memorial Cup. In his first season of Major Juniors, Kirsch recorded a 27-10-3 record, 4 shutouts a .899 save percentage and a 2.42 goals allowed average. He has also represented his native Switzerland at the past two World Junior Championships. San Jose has their starter of the future in Yaroslav Askarov but give Kirsch a few years in Hamden and he could make the jump.
Alex Kostov: Forward, Flint Firebirds (OHL)
Los Angeles Kings 2026 6th Round, 177th Overall
After being passed over the past two drafts, Alex Kostov was taken by Los Angeles. He had a breakout overage year, picking up 55 points (24 goals + 31 assists) in 47 games and recorded an 18 game point streak. At 6 foot 4 and 207 pounds, the Kings have a low risk high reward prospect in their pipeline. If Kostov continues rounding out his game out at Quinnipiac, he could slot into the bottom six for the City of Angels.