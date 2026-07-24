2026 Freshmen Focus: Robert Morris University

Hubbard is bringing heat to the Colonials! He was one of the biggest players North American Hockey League (NAHL) last year at 6 foot 7 and 225 pounds. One of two Ice Wolves alternate captains, Hubbard racked up a team high 129 penalty minutes across 57 games. His stature and work ethic opens up opportunities for teammates to thrive, explains Assistant Coach Vincent Pietrangelo. "Stanley is set to bring an elite level of physical engagement and an undeniable presence to our lineup," Pietrangelo said. "His unmatched ability for space creation and net-front dominance will make him a nightmare for opposing goaltenders and defensemen alike." Fans of huge hits and old time hockey should be on pins and needles waiting for Hubbard's first game.