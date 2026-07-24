2026 Freshmen Focus: Robert Morris University

Following a near-miss in the conference semifinals, the Colonials welcome five versatile recruits to bolster their quest for a second Atlantic Hockey championship.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. This list of incoming freshmen is posted on Robert Morris University's Athletics Website. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
The Colonials were a win away from advancing to the Atlantic Hockey America Championship. Robert Morris reloads with five new faces on their roster, hoping to capture their first conference title since 2014.
Calvin Crombie: Forward, Barrie Colts (OHL)
Crombie blends depth scoring with intensity and aggression. The Hamilton native notched 35 points (11 goals + 24 points) across 60 games last year. His physical presence secured him a Colts' third 82 penalty minutes in the 2025-26 regular season before leading Barrie with 36 minutes amidst 20 playoff contests. Previously, Crombie led Brantford via 89 penalty minutes throughout 55 matches in 2024-25. Assistant coach Vincent Pietrangelo said of Crombie, "Our fans will quickly come to appreciate this fierce competitor who leaves everything on the ice every single shift." This type of edge makes Crombie a versatile piece for Head Coach Derek Schooley.
Gavin Ewles: Defenseman, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)
Experience outranks nearly everything in hockey. When it comes to experience, Gavin Ewles has lots of it. Called a "unsung hero" by Assistant Coach Marco Treviño, Ewles suited up for 245 OHL games through parts of five seasons between the Ottawa 67s, Flint Firebirds and Sudbury Wolves. Prior to his Major Junior time, he spent a season with the Central Canada Hockey League's (CCHL) Pembroke Lumber Kings. Ewles is a reliable puck moving defenseman who can be put in a variety of situations and still succeed. You need those type of players to win a title.
Brennan Faulkner: Forward, Peterborough Petes (OHL)
Faulkner had a breakout age out year in 2025-26. He earned 49 points (29 goals + 20 assists) and a +23 rating in 68 games. These figures put Faulkner first among his teammates in plus/minus, second in goals and fourth in points. He earned back-to-back Most Improved Player awards. "Brennan is an absolute workhorse who comes to us after a phenomenal career with the Peterborough Petes in the OHL," said Assistant Coach Marco Treviño. "He brings incredible speed, an immense hockey IQ, and a relentless work ethic to Moon Township."
Stanley Hubbard: Forward, New Mexico Ice Wolves (NAHL)
Hubbard is bringing heat to the Colonials! He was one of the biggest players North American Hockey League (NAHL) last year at 6 foot 7 and 225 pounds. One of two Ice Wolves alternate captains, Hubbard racked up a team high 129 penalty minutes across 57 games. His stature and work ethic opens up opportunities for teammates to thrive, explains Assistant Coach Vincent Pietrangelo. "Stanley is set to bring an elite level of physical engagement and an undeniable presence to our lineup," Pietrangelo said. "His unmatched ability for space creation and net-front dominance will make him a nightmare for opposing goaltenders and defensemen alike." Fans of huge hits and old time hockey should be on pins and needles waiting for Hubbard's first game.
Ben Pickell: Forward, Sarnia Sting (OHL)
Every team can use a forechecking spark plug. If Robert Morris has its way, Pickell will be that guy. He plays a heavy offensive style and did quite well on a Sarnia squad that struggled last year. Pickell put up 41 points (24 goals + 17 assists) throughout 64 games. Those metrics put Pickell second in goals and third in assists among Sting players. Assistant Coach Marco Treviño had high praise for Pickell. "Ben is a high-octane, fearless forward who brings a massive spark to our offensive group," Treviño said. "He's going to be a fan favorite here at RMU and an immediate threat in the AHA."