2026 Freshmen Focus: Stonehill College
A massive recruiting class lands in Easton hoping to elevate the Skyhawks toward an independent NCAA bid.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. This list of incoming freshmen is posted on Stonehill's Athletics Website. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Following their third place United Collegiate Hockey Cup loss, Stonehill has a massive twelve player recruiting class arriving in Easton. These dozen freshmen look to take the Skyhawks to new heights this fall.
Wyatt Davis: Defenseman, Alberni Valley Bulldogs (BCHL)
This big blue liner has progressed every year of junior hockey, and his age out campaign was no exception. Davis notched 44 points (17 goals + 27 assists) across 53 games. Those numbers were third in both assists and points for Alberni Valley. At 6 foot 4 and 185 pounds, Davis' size and scoring could start the forecheck from the defensive zone.
Owen Drury: Forward, Maryland Black Bears (NAHL)
Maryland's Captain led his squad to their first Robertson Cup this past Spring. Drury tied for third and fourth on the Black Bears with 51 points and 32 assists respectively. However, Drury isn't limited to offense as he recorded a team second 14 penalty minutes in 10 games. His leadership in the Terrapin State was invaluable and could help establish himself among a large freshman class.
Tanner Duncan: Forward, Maryland Black Bears (NAHL)
Duncan was an alternate captain on the same Championship Black Bears roster Drury wore the "C" for. He finished second among his Maryland teammates in all three offensive categories accruing 75 points (28 goals + 47 assists). His offensive prowess and chemistry will likely help the Skyhawks gel during the upcoming season.
Hayden Fechner: Forward, Nanaimo Clippers (BCHL)
Fechner knows what it takes to win! He captured a 2025 Centennial Cup as a member of the AJHL's Calgary Canucks. Not only did Fechner win, but he dominated, scoring leading the league with 11 goals among 13 games. The following year, he came three wins away from a 2026 Rogers BCHL Cup while on the Nanaimo Clippers. Postseason experience like Fechner's could be a fulcrum in getting Stonehill an Independent NCAA bid.
Liam Fitzpatrick: Forward, Brooks Bandits (BCHL)
Yet another champion, Fitzpatrick collected back to back Rogers BCHL Cups. He racked up a Bandits' best 34 regular season markers plus another ten in the playoffs last year. Fitzpatrick showed great loyalty as well, following Brooks from the AJHL to the BCHL and staying there for the following two years. Winning is contagious, and Stonehill hopes that the virus of victory spreads among their roster.
Pierson Haislet: Goaltender, East Coast Wizards (EHL)
Division I programs seldom recruit from areas below the North American Hockey League. However, that's exactly what Skyhawks' David Berard did when he secured the services of Pierson Haislet out of the Tier II Unsanctioned Eastern Hockey League. Haislet spent 2025-26 on the East Coast Wizards accumulating an 11-8-1 record, a .918 save percentage and a 2.83 goals allowed average. I will be watching his transition to the collegiate level with great intrigue.
Nikita Ivashchenko: Forward, Blackfalds Bulldogs (BCHL)
Ivashchenko blossomed for Blackfalds after a solid 2024-25 in Saskatchewan. The Kharkiv, Ukraine native tied for a BCHL third place 31 goals and finished fourth league wide via his 69 points. Both figures occurred across a 53 game span. Ivashchenko also represented his home country twice at the World Junior Championship D1B after playing three seasons of juniors in Sweden. Such a wide background can only help Stonehill continue building their program.
Luke Lepper: Defenseman, Salmon Arm Silverbacks (BCHL)
An excellent puck moving defenseman, Lepper brings skill and speed to Stonehill's blue line. He dished out 33 assists and totaled 42 points, best on the Silverbacks in 2025-26.Prior to his time in Salmon Arm, Lepper won a World Junior A Bronze Medal for Team Canada West. In the commitment announcement, Lepper said, "Stonehill has been excellent to work with and I’m very excited to commit to their program." This excerpt is a glowing endorsement of the culture Coach Berard is trying to build in Easton.
Landon Mackie: Forward, Salmon Arm Silverbacks (BCHL)
Mackie joined his current Skyhawks classmate Lepper as part of a captain swap between the Victoria Grizzlies and Salmon Arm. Combined, Mackie earned 54 points (25 goals + 29 assists) amidst 53 outings which ended up leading the Silverbacks in both goals and points. He continued that production into the playoffs, averaging just under a point per game through 11 games. If Mackie continues building chemistry with Lepper, it could help connect the recruiting class.
Ozbej Rep: Defenseman, Prince George Spruce Kings (BCHL)
While only playing in North America for a single season, Rep certainly made his mark. The Slovenian distributed 46 helpers across 54 matches. That was good enough to led the Prince George Spruce Kings and be named the BCHL's 2025-26 Top Defenseman. Rep previously won a 2023 AlpsHL while suiting up for HDD Jesenice. The mobility and offensive talent Rep brings to the table elevates Stonehill in all three zones.
Caden Tremblay: Defenseman, Alberni Valley Bulldogs (BCHL)
Tremblay spent half a decade on Alberni Valley, including the past two in a leadership role. He is a smaller yet hard nosed blueliner that throws his weight around. During his age out 2025-26 year, Tremblay was assessed a Bulldog second 69 penalty minutes. That type of sandpaper fueled leadership may make Tremblay a glue guy for the Skyhawks.
Mason Vaccari: Goaltender, Flint Firebirds (OHL)
Character comes from the crease with Mason Vaccari. The 2024 OHL Dan Snyder Humanitarian of the Year started his own community initiative in Kingston called Mason's Miracles. However, Vaccari was just as impressive in his overage year of junior hockey. He put up a league second 36 wins in 51 games while notching a .907 save percentage and 2.70 goals allowed average. The summer prior to arriving in Flint, Vaccari played for the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2025 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo. Professional level experience like Vaccari's can help bring the Skyhawks goaltending to a new standard.