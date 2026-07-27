2026 Freshmen Focus: Stonehill College

Character comes from the crease with Mason Vaccari. The 2024 OHL Dan Snyder Humanitarian of the Year started his own community initiative in Kingston called Mason's Miracles. However, Vaccari was just as impressive in his overage year of junior hockey. He put up a league second 36 wins in 51 games while notching a .907 save percentage and 2.70 goals allowed average. The summer prior to arriving in Flint, Vaccari played for the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2025 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo. Professional level experience like Vaccari's can help bring the Skyhawks goaltending to a new standard.