2026 Freshmen Focus: University of Nebraska–Omaha
A massive nine-player recruiting class arrives in Omaha, ready to fuel the Mavericks' climb up the NCHC standings.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. All entry years are from CollegeHockeyNews and are subject to change. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
The Mavericks have a staggering nine freshmen projected to enter this fall. As Omaha looks to climb the ladder in the NCHC, they will rely on their youth to make a difference.
Riley Ashe: Forward, Prince George Cougars (WHL)
The 2023 SJHL Rookie of the Year has steadily risen through the ranks of junior hockey. Ashe has advanced twice, first to the BCHL's Salmon Arm Silverbacks and finally to the WHL's Prince George Cougars in 2025-26. He played mostly a depth role picking up 12 points (7 goals + 5 assists) in 44 games. Omaha could plug him in a similar position this fall.
Vincent Desjardins: Forward, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)
For the past two seasons, Desjardins led the Armada in assists, notching 113 across 128 games between. He is also a very reliable presence, finishing with a team second +41 rating last year. This expert passing will help Omaha generate more offense, as they finished at the bottom of the NCHC with 95 goals total in 2025-26
Jakub Hes: Forward, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)
The Zlin, Czechia native played a gritty yet productive role with his 6 foot 2, 172 pound frame. Hes was a nightly presence in Youngstown's bottom six where he earned a 28 points (11 goals + 17 assists) and Phantom second +20 rating in 58 games. Simple consistency likes Hes could allow the Mavericks to play fundamental hockey.
Lincoln Hjelm: Forward, Tri-City Storm (USHL)
Hjelm is headed home for school! The Omahan is someone that has carved out an in your face style of hockey over the past two seasons with the Tri-City Storm. When I saw Hjelm, what stood out were the little things about his game including shot blocking and board battles. He is also a superb face off taker, something Omaha will put to good use.
Gavin Hodnett: Forward, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)
Edmonton's two-year captain is fully healthy and ready for action. Hodnett missed more than two months last year with a high ankle sprain but still managed to put up 50 points (12 goals + 38 assists) in 41 games. He also knows what it takes to win, being a part of the Oil Kings' 2022 Ed Chynoweth Cup roster.
Carsten Kayter: Forward, Victoria Royals (WHL)
Kayter missed all but six games in 2025-26 due to a lower body injury. In past campaigns, he looked averaged around a half a point per game in both the SJHL and BCHL. If Kayter gets healthy, he could contribute to the Maverick's hard to play against style.
Aiden Oiring: Forward, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)
Oiring was Prince Albert's top line center was an important piece during his age out campaign. In 68 regular season games, he racked up 69 points (28 goals + 41 assists) across 68 games. His tallies tied 4th Overall 2026 NHL Draft Pick Daxon Rudolph for first place on the Raiders. Oiring's scoring continued in the postseason, potting a team second eight tallies in 20 games. He could help drive the Mavericks' offense for the duration of his time in Omaha.
Carter Sotheran: Defenseman, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)
Philadelphia Flyers 2023 5th Round 135th Overall
Philadelphia's 2023 fifth rounder is thrives in transition. Sotheran works forecheckers to the perimeter before jumpstarting counterattacks. Portland traded him to Edmonton in January after four years and Sotheran continued on without missing a beat. He had his best season as an overager, collecting 72 points (19 goals + 53 assists) and 77 penalty minutes in 67 games.
Logan Wormald: Forward, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)
Wormald was described as a "buzzsaw" by EliteProspects for his strong defensive game. He also is slippery around the net, weaving around defenders making himself available for the receipt of a pass, allowing him to be an important producer for the Hurricanes. He came over to Spokane from Lethbridge where he had served as captain. Spokane Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley called Wormald a "excellent two-way player."