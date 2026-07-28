2026 Freshmen Focus: Vermont

Seven new recruits, arrive in Burlington aiming to lift the Catamounts from the bottom of Hockey East.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. This list of incoming freshmen is posted on X @UVMmhockey. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
After a last place Hockey East finish, Vermont adds seven new faces to the fold. Perhaps these new Catamounts will cause The Green Mountain state to reach the conference summit again.
Andoni Fimis: Defenseman, London Knights (OHL)
Fimis picked the perfect time to jump to Major Juniors! At around the midway mark of the 2024-25 Season, Fimis signed with the eventual Memorial Cup Champion Knights. He has consistently been a solid scorer from the blue line, averaging half a point per game during the year and a half following his arrival in London. During Fimis' age out campaign in 2025-26, he led all Knight defensemen via 26 assists and 33 points. Vermont gets a winning history and reliable offensive blueliner in one player with Fimis. Also of note, Fimis' older brother Pano is a sophomore at Notre Dame.
Félix Lacerte: Forward, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)
This Trois-Rivières native was the beating heart of the Cataractes' offense last year. Lacerte led Shawinigan in all three offensive categories with a QMJHL fifth 86 points (38 goals + 48 assists) in 62 games. He is a very deceptive forward according to EliteProspects, working well along the offensive zone halfway. By shifting the spotlight on himself, Lacerte will open up opportunities for his fellow Catamounts this fall.
Mathias Loiselle: Forward, Quebec Ramparts (QMJHL)
After a stint in the Quebec Junior Hockey League, Loiselle returned to the QMJHL. He put up just over a half point per game following his call up, notching 23 (8 goals + 15 assists) across 37 outings. Loiselle slots in as a bottom six power forward using his 6 foot 3 and 205 pound frame. Opponents could be worn down if Loiselle fills his niche well, resulting in advantageous attacks for Vermont on ensuing shifts.
Sam McCue: Forward, Ottawa 67s (OHL)
Toronto Maple Leafs 2024 7th Round, 216th Overall
McCue is a mobile two way forward that doesn't stop battling until the horn sounds. He barrels through opponents while creating space around the crease. Toronto's 2024 seventh round selection has filled a variety of roles between Peterborough, Owen Sound, Flint, Brantford and Ottawa. This background, combined with a Memorial Cup appearance while on the Petes makes him a versatile forechecker for Head Coach Steve Wiedler.
Mathieu Plante: Defenseman, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)
Vermont gets a potential backbone of their blue line by signing Mathieu Plante. He was a powerful presence on Shawinigan's back end, leading all Cataractes' defensemen with 35 points (9 goals + 26 assists) amidst 59 games. The Hockey News' Rory Arthur called his most recent postseason performances "tremendous." Plante's 126 QMJHL regular season and playoff games brings invaluable experience the Catamounts, which could help elevate the rest of the roster.
Logan Renkowski: Forward, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)
It's uncommon that an additional captain is appointed upon the debut of an alternate jersey. Renkowski earned such an honor as part of the Sioux Falls' rollout of their new sweater on Nov. 26, 2025, being given a "C" by Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. The Nesconset, NY native totaled 43 tallies, securing second place in the USHL. His clutch performances were crucial to helping the Stampede win the 2026 Clark Cup. Vermont finished 2025-26 with a Hockey East second to last 53 goals, so the Catamounts are hoping that he can bring his scoring to Burlington.
Matej Teply: Defenseman, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)
Teply is an agile defenseman that will add stability to Vemont's back check. He won a 2025 Roger BCHL Cup before heading to the USHL for his age out campaign. During the Holiday Break, Sioux City traded Teply to Youngstown. Phantoms co-general manager Jason Deskins called him a "Reliable left-shot defenseman with good mobility and compete" in the release. Consistency like Teply's can bring down Vermont's conference high 83 goals allowed from 2025-26.