2026 Freshmen Focus: Vermont

It's uncommon that an additional captain is appointed upon the debut of an alternate jersey. Renkowski earned such an honor as part of the Sioux Falls' rollout of their new sweater on Nov. 26, 2025, being given a "C" by Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. The Nesconset, NY native totaled 43 tallies, securing second place in the USHL. His clutch performances were crucial to helping the Stampede win the 2026 Clark Cup. Vermont finished 2025-26 with a Hockey East second to last 53 goals, so the Catamounts are hoping that he can bring his scoring to Burlington.