2026 Preseason Top 25 Power Rankings: Part One

Transfer portal raids and high octane freshman arrivals shape our picks we reveal the first half of our preseason power rankings.
My co-editor Owen Cameron and had a meeting of the minds this week as we brainstormed the 2026 Preseason Top 25 Power Rankings. We discussed, researched and collaborated before coming to a consensus. These rankings aren't one person's full opinions but rather both of ours put together. He will have the second half out later today but for now here is numbers 25 to 12.
25, University of Maine
The Black Bears brought in nine new players through the transfer portal, including Robert Morris captain and goals leader Tanner Klimpke. Maine's goaltending room remains stout and the addition of Dru Krebs from ECHL Greenville gives the group an edge.
24, Augustana University
Following Josh Kotai's departure for AHL Hamilton, Augustana recruited Mathis Langevin from Miami University to pair with junior Christian Manz. Besides that change, the Vikings retained much of last year's group and will make noise in the CCHA once again.
23. Michigan Tech
Stiven Sardarian's graduation and signing with AHL Chicago leaves a void on offense that will be difficult to fill. Still, Michigan Tech kept almost all of their 2025-26 roster and brought in talented freshman forward Tristan Delisle. The Huskies are a group to keep an eye on, especially with their team chemistry carrying over.
22. Penn State
Penn State terraformed their team following a number of graduates moving on to the professional ranks. The Nittany Lions will no doubt be talented having newcomers Cale Dach, Shea Busch and CHL Goalie of the Year Ryder Fetterolf. However, with having 13 fresh faces arriving in Happy Valley means that chemistry could make or break their season.
21. Notre Dame
Owen describes Notre Dame as the most underrated team in the Big Ten, and I concur. Hagen Burrows, Leo Gruba, David Klee and Michael Quinn lead the new look Fighting Irish headed into 2026-27. Captain Danny Nelson also comes back for his senior season and if Nicholas Kempf grows in goal, Notre Dame could surprise a lot of people.
20. Merrimack
Merrimack looks to follow up their first Hockey East Championship with another fabulous season. The Warriors will have to do it with two young netminders in Charlie Durkin and Linards Feldbergs. Both guys know what it takes to win, bringing home hardware in the NCDC and USHL respectively. However, Merrimack's forecheck remains mostly intact while adding Czech standout Jakub Heš so they should be fine.
19. Boston University
The Terriers will be hit or miss this year. Head Coach Jay Pandolfo has six freshmen arriving at Agganis Arena plus Adam Barone and Jax Wismer joining the blue line via the portal. These additions to the pack make Boston University's offensive talent look electric on paper, and Mikahil Yegorov should steal some games between the pipes as the tries to team come together.
18. Ohio State University
Headlined by a trio of incoming NHL Draft picks, Ohio State has a flashier offense in 2026-27. Winnipeg Jets' first rounder Sascha Boumedienne transferred out of Boston University, while Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryan Rucinski and Washington Capitals' fifth round selection come in from the USHL. Kristoffer Eberly begins his second season as a full time starter with Jack Erickson and Jakub Milota battling for the backup spot.
17. Minnesota State University
Luke Strand worked quickly to reload his defense with key transfers. The Mavericks acquired Mammoth second rounder Will Skahan from Boston College, Sam Court out of Arizona State and graduate goaltender Lassi Lehti checking in following four years in Fairbanks. Mankato's freshman blueliner Gust Thorp rounds out a strong back end.
16. University of Minnesota
Minnesota is a well rounded bunch heading into the fall. All three positions received boosts from new players and should integrate well with the returning Gophers. The biggest jump in production this season is likely to come from sophomore Javon Moore, who will get more responsibility after Brody Lamb went pro.
15. Cornell
Defensive stalwart Cornell kept their entire non-graduating group of blue liners while freshmen Ryland Randle and Cole Tuminaro are there to fill in the gaps. The Big Red's forechecking and goaltending remain largely unchanged as well, setting them up for another run in the ECAC Playoffs.
14. University of Connecticut
UConn is relying on their pipeline rather than transfers to move them ahead in 2026-27. The Huskies' commitment to trusting the process rather than jumping on what's shiny and new is admirable in today's day and age. Their most impactful player is likely to be goaltender Kam Hendrickson, who should be in command of the starter's crease entering his sophomore year.
13. University of Massachusetts
The Minutemen are a complete group, constructed with postseason success in mind and a loaded freshman class as the engine behind that drive. Arguably the biggest name among them is Calgary draftee Egor Barabanov. Two strong leaders, Coleson Hanrahan and Jack Musa, will be the rudders which guides Massachusetts' youthful squad