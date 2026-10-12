A Look At The Early 2026-27 NCAA Statistical Leaders

It's the unsung heroes that make a team, and one way you become such a player is by blocking shots. Holy Cross junior defenseman Elias has done just that! His NCAA best 18 blocks through four games against Maine and Arizona State. Elias can also produce in a second or third pairing role and he's gotten better as his college career has gone on. Every year, Elias has increased his assists and points. He's on pace to do it again, averaging 0.75 points per game. The Crusaders host the rough and tumble Army Black Knights in Atlantic Hockey action this weekend.