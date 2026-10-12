A Look At The Early 2026-27 NCAA Statistical Leaders

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2026 2:45 PM
From Michigan’s playmaking brilliance to elite goaltending clinics, discover the early standouts shattering records and anchoring rosters as the college hockey season surges into mid-October.
Michael Hage•NCAA Hockey•Michigan Wolverines•College Hockey•NCAA College Hockey Rankings•Wisconsin Badgers
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