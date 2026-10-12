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A Look At The Early 2026-27 NCAA Statistical Leaders

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Frank Zawrazky
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Oct 12, 2026 2:45 PM

From Michigan’s playmaking brilliance to elite goaltending clinics, discover the early standouts shattering records and anchoring rosters as the college hockey season surges into mid-October.

Despite being just two weeks into the 2026-27 NCAA Hockey season, a few players have jumped out to early statistical leads. Today I look at some college hockey's most prolific producers as we approach the midway mark of October. Players will be listed alphabetically by last name

William Elias: Blocks

It's the unsung heroes that make a team, and one way you become such a player is by blocking shots. Holy Cross junior defenseman Elias has done just that! His NCAA best 18 blocks through four games against Maine and Arizona State. Elias can also produce in a second or third pairing role and he's gotten better as his college career has gone on. Every year, Elias has increased his assists and points. He's on pace to do it again, averaging 0.75 points per game. The Crusaders host the rough and tumble Army Black Knights in Atlantic Hockey action this weekend.

Michael Hage: Assists

Michael Hage may be the Canadiens' missing piece to a deep postseason run. Until Montréal finds out, Michigan will be the benefactor of his precision passing. Hage's nine helpers amidst four games makes it appear he will shatter the 39 from 2025-26. He blends offense and leadership to great effect. It's no wonder that Hage was made a Wolverine alternate captain. Having watched Hage since his junior days on the Chicago Steel, he will continue to be a valuable asset in Ann Arbor and beyond. 

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Gavin Morrissey: Faceoff Wins

You can score if you don't have the puck and Gavin Morrissey gives his team the chance to gain possession every time he goes to the dot. During Wisconsin's first four games, Morrissey has won 62 faceoffs out of 83 for a nearly 75% success rate. The Badgers suit up in Kalamazoo for an exhibition outing with Western Michigan on October 24. They host Notre Dame for two regular season matchups on Halloweekend.

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Jack Parsons &amp; Lukas Swedin: Save Percentage and Goals Allowed Average.

Both of these goaltenders were without flaw in each of their starts giving both a 1.000 save percentage and 0.00 goals allowed average. Both performances were each sophomore's third career shutout.  Parsons, a 2026 Winnipeg Jets seventh rounder, stopped 25 shots against Clarkson on Saturday. His Friars travel to Union College and UMass–Lowell coming up. Swedin on the other hand blanked Vermont Friday night with 30 saves of his own in Bentley's season opener. The Falcons tango next with the Fighting Hawks of North Dakota in Grand Forks for two games on the road.

Jayden Perron Goals &amp; Points

The second Michigan Wolverine on this list, Perron is poised to blossom completely during his senior season. Perron is well on his way to eclipsing his 18 goal and 41 point junior year, having accrued 7 goals and 13 points across just four games. He will have the opportunity to build upon that momentum as Michigan meets Denver on the road in a rematch of last year's Frozen Four Semifinal. 

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