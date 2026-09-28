A Rink With No Team: College Hockey's Untapped Gold Mine in Iowa City

With all of that said, it begs the question: Why in the world hasn't the University of Iowa at least explored the possibility of Division I Hockey. Illinois did so with the backing of the NHL and Chicago Blackhawks before COVID hit.The city of Coralvile had its bond rating lowered as a result of building and helping to finance Xtream Arena, so there is a massive incentive to repay the loans taken out. This could easily be achieved by bringing NCAA Hockey to Iowa City.