Best college hockey rivalries: #1

There are also, of course, endless scrums, fights and general moments of nastiness in this series. None may be more infamous than Ben Blood sucker-punching a Gopher in the handshake line — he was later stripped of the ‘A’ for the incident — but there are plenty of others. This one was sparked by a brutal boarding by the Hawks at the end of the second period. A collision with the Gophers’ goaltender caused this melee. And this debacle was caused by a buildup of bad blood all game long. Honorable mention to Minnesota player Dave Spehar being deposited in the North Dakota bench similarly to how I imagine a cartoon character would have been.