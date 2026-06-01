Best College Hockey Rivalries: #10

The rivalry grew from heartbreakers between the two. In the 1979-80 season, Merrimack defeated Lowell 4-0 in the ECAC D2 final to claim another championship. Lowell would get its revenge two years later in the 1982 D2 Frozen Four. As the fourth seed in the West, the Warriors knocked off first-seeded Mankato State in the regional to reach the Frozen Four. The River Hawks ensured they got no further, defeating their bitter enemies 4-3 en route to a resounding 6-1 win over Plattsburgh State on home ice for their third national title, their second in two years.