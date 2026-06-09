Best college hockey rivalries: #5

You may have noticed that most of the traditions are on Cornell’s side. That is because, as Offside News writer Lindy Nelson once said on an episode of the podcast Boarding School, “Harvard doesn’t even show up.” Unfortunately for Harvard fans, when I Googled “Harvard hockey fan cheers,” the first link that came up was to the r/Cornell subreddit with links to their cheers. The next closest option was a variety of long fight songs or an article sermonizing about the moral degradation of chanting swear words. Harvard fans do apparently call Cornell a “safety school” and also yell about grade inflation, and clearly, there is affection for the rivalry on the part of the players. That being said, the Crimson fans should really step up their game.