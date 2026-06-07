Best college hockey rivalries: #7

Perhaps the peak of the rivalry was in 1999, when the two teams met in the ECAC championship final. It wasn’t the first time the teams had met there, but it might have been the most dramatic. First, Clarkson only reached the final on a red-line slapshot from Willie Mitchell with 2.7 seconds left to defeat Princeton. Then, St. Lawrence had a 2-1 lead in the final before Erik Cole tied it and Ben Maidment won it in the third period. Clarkson swept both the regular season and tournament championship in the ECAC that year, but was blown out, 7-2, by Maine in the regional quarterfinal of the NCAA tournament.