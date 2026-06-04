Best college hockey rivalries: #8

The battles are particularly hard-fought in the postseason, but the results look similar to the men’s. Minnesota and Wisconsin have matched up ten times in the WCHA championship, with the Badgers winning seven of them. Wisconsin has also reached the Frozen Four 20 times and has not subsequently reached the Frozen Four just three times. Their paths to national championships have run through each other 11 times, including six times in the semifinals. The Golden Gophers eliminated the Badgers in the Frozen Four three years in a row between 2013-14 and 2015-16.