Best college hockey rivalries: #9

Northern Michigan’s rise would continue — but not for too long. After a rough stretch in the 1980s, the Wildcats began the new decade on the highest note, winning their first national championship, 8-7, in triple overtime against Boston University in 1991. That year, Northern lost just seven games, going 25-3-4 and winning the WCHA title, as well. The Huskies made it back to the NCAA tournament in the next two seasons as well, but fell in the regional final both times. The team hit a low in 1995 and left the WCHA for the CCHA beginning in the 1997-98 season. Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech had often been in the same conference before, but for the next decade, they would be separated by more than just the normal 100 miles.