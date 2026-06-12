Best college hockey rivalry: #3

That fan attendance speaks to the importance of this rivalry to hockey fans in the state. Duel in the D is one of the most anticipated games on the calendars of both the Children of Yost and the Munnsters. While the Children might have stolen most of their chants from Cornell, the Munnsters appear to have forgotten to steal any, as they’ve only really got “Go Green! Go White!” Michigan’s response to that typically is “Can’t read! Can’t write!” Wolverines fans have an entire song to the tune of “If You’re Happy and You Know It” that insults MSU students, MSU hockey, the MSU coaching staff and the referees in various verses. Old versions suggested shooting oneself if you didn’t get into State, but now the verse tells you to burn a couch instead. State has nothing of the sort, which you really need in a good rivalry. As strong of a name as “Munnsters” is, they desperately need to elevate their chant game.