Best hockey rivalry: #4

If you’ve never watched the highlights of this game, you have missed out on some truly incredible hockey — and drama. Guité continued to haunt the Wildcats, opening the scoring with 4:13 to go in the first period as he fired the puck past goaltender Ty Conklin while falling down. New Hampshire had actually killed off a two-man advantage shortly before that, but took another penalty, leading to Guité’s goal. The spotlight on Conklin lying in the exact pose of every dead man in a murder mystery movie portrays the exact vibe of what a goalie is truly feeling after allowing a goal in a big game. He’d experience it again in the second period when Niko Dimitrakos was left all alone in front of the net and rocketed it by him before Conklin could even get set.