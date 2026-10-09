"College hockey at the top of the food chain," Dissecting The Growing Golden Age Of NCAA Hockey

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Nick King/Lansing State Journal
Nick King/Lansing State Journal
Oct 9, 2026 1:43 PMPublished Oct 9, 2026 1:43 PM
The shift in CHL eligibility has transformed campuses into the premier developmental pipeline for the next generation of NHLers
November 7, 2024. The day when players from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) were granted eligibility for NCAA Hockey. This aforementioned date will long be remembered for kickstarting the exponential growth phase of NCAA Hockey we find ourselves in the midst of today. We see college hockey growing primarily from two different angles: Talent and Investment.
For years, top NHL Draft prospects have consistently started their development in the CHL before heading to the pros. Having NCAA eligibility allows those high end players to grow at the collegiate level among older opponents. The CHL has become by and large the premier feeder of players to college hockey. The Grand Forks Herald recently reported that in 2025-26, 33.9% of freshmen players came from the CHL. That number rose to 46.8% for this 2026-27 season.
ECAC Commissioner Doug Christiansen continues to witness this talent transformation from the top down, resulting from larger the shift within college sports as whole.
"In the last few years, the business and economics of college sports have fundamentally changed," Christiansen explained. "At the same time, college hockey has clearly become the top of the development timeline for both men and women. For both the NHL and PWHL, the lion's share of players that are going to be going to those leagues in the future, are going to be coming from college hockey.
Coaching staffs understand the need to pounce on the significant influx of talent from Canada. "In the short time I’ve worked at the Division I level the player pool has increased in both size and talent," said Miami University Head Coach Anthony Noreen.
Robert Morris University Assistant Coach Marco Treviño lauded the level of play entering the NCAA revealing he believes it has helped every program get better.
"I really believe the product college hockey has put on the ice the last two seasons, is the best product it has ever been," Treviño said. "That higher talent level has raised the bar for all programs in the country top to bottom. I believe that college hockey programs would like to continue to and will be a leaders in developing professional hockey players for many years to come."
Players notice it as well, including Miami University sophomore forward David Deputy who remarked that the CHL talent has "been great for the growth of college hockey and the competition."
However, these effects are not limited to the Division I level. Division III Hockey's level of talent has gone up astronomically. Under the prior eligibility requirements, DIII Schools typically recruited from Tier II leagues like the North American Hockey Leagues or Junior A leagues within the Canadian Junior Hockey League. That framework was shattered on November 7, 2024 as now, Division III schools are picking up talent from not only the CHL, but the Tier I United States Hockey League. With the increase in available eligible players, the recruiting process has had the doors blown wide open according to Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) Head Coach Brandon Richards.
"Since the rule change, both DI and DIII have seen an increase in talent and game play," Richards said. "The recruiting phase has opened up a pool of players for D1 and D3 teams to make their programs better and make college hockey better at the same time. The Canadian numbers have been on the rise and for a college coach, that has created a new market for talent and where we as coaches find that talent."
It's not just player talent which is growing for college hockey, but the investment by schools in the sport as a whole.
"You see the investment not only from name, image, and likeness, but in terms of facilities and everything else into the student athlete development into the student athlete experience," Christiansen said.
Oct 6, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Gavin McKenna (92) celebrates scoring his first NHL career goal against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
With regard to NIL, top prospects are seeing offers well into the six figures. 2026 First overall pick Gavin McKenna was reportedly given around $700,000 by Penn State according to ESPN. Porter Martone received what was "handsomely compensated" with what was described "a significant amount." This trend–and the NIL amounts– will no doubt continue to increase as top schools seek to outdo each other.
On the facilities side, institutions are shelling out big bucks to elevate the rinks where their respective teams suit up. Northeastern University is spending $300-350 million on a new multipurpose athletics complex. Smaller programs are doing the same. Long Island University (LIU) is embarking on a $3 million fundraiser for renovations at Northwell Health Ice Center.
"We have seen tremendous growth and interest in our programs," said Elliott Charles, LIU Director of Athletics. "This campaign will harness that momentum and propel LIU Hockey into its next chapter, creating a premier Division I atmosphere at the Northwell Health Ice Center."
stonehillskyhawks.comStonehill College Announces Record $15 Million Gift for Athletics - Stonehill CollegeStonehill College has announced a landmark $15 million gift from Tom '72 and Kathleen Bogan, kickstarting a fundraising campaign to support the construction of a new ice hockey and basketball arena. In recognition of their philanthropy, the facility will be named the Tom & Kathleen Bogan Arena.
One of the newest Division I hockey schools, Stonehill College has started their own fundraiser for Tom & Kathleen Bogan Arena. The $65 million hockey and basketball arena was kickstarted by a $15 million donation by Tom and Kathleen Bogan. This new home for Skyhawk sports is part of a "strategic plan for 2026–2030."
Investment such as this isn't limited to a few institutions. "There’s been a lot of programs investing in their training facilities and arenas to really compete with and prepare players for the pro ranks," said Treviño.
The examples listed are just be the tip of the iceberg. According to Christiansen, more upgrades are in progress or on the horizon within the ECAC while praising the
"All 12 (ECAC) institutions either have recent renovations, planned renovations, or they haven't announced something," Christiansen revealed. I think that that's something that we're putting as a league millions of dollars into our facilities to improve the overall student athlete experience.
"We're not alone in that," Christiansen continued. "That is something that we're seeing across the country, and that to me is really an indication of a the strength of college hockey within an athletic department."
Investment in programs has a direct impact on the performance of players both on and off the ice. "The decision of division I universities to support hockey programs continues to push our resources for personal and player development to higher levels," said Noreen.
"You look at (renovations), and you see the opportunities for student athletes to come to college, have a first-rate experience in the classroom away from the rink, and then they come to the rink and they're in some of the best facilities in the country," Christiansen said.
These off ice amenities trickle down to Division III too. St. Norbert College, one of perennial top DIII hockey schools raised approximately $22 million for its new Schneider Family Arena which goes into use this season. Upgrades like this are a magnet for potential players according to Richards, whose MSOE Raiders play in the same Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (NCHA) as St. Norbert.
"St. Norbert and other schools put the investment into their hockey teams and make rink or locker room updates to attract these prospective student athletes," Richards explained.
As for the future, it is brighter than ever. With the inclusion of top talent from the CHL plus an arms race of investment by participating programs both on and off the ice, we are have entered an emerging golden age of NCAA Hockey.
"There's no question where college hockey is going, and I'm looking at this as we're at the beginning of a significant growth phase," Christiansen exclaimed. "I think that there's a real piece of revenue. I think there's a real piece of promotion. I think that there's a real piece of connectivity from youth hockey all the way to the NHL, with college hockey at the top of the food chain. "
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