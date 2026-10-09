"College hockey at the top of the food chain," Dissecting The Growing Golden Age Of NCAA Hockey

However, these effects are not limited to the Division I level. Division III Hockey's level of talent has gone up astronomically. Under the prior eligibility requirements, DIII Schools typically recruited from Tier II leagues like the North American Hockey Leagues or Junior A leagues within the Canadian Junior Hockey League. That framework was shattered on November 7, 2024 as now, Division III schools are picking up talent from not only the CHL, but the Tier I United States Hockey League. With the increase in available eligible players, the recruiting process has had the doors blown wide open according to Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) Head Coach Brandon Richards.