NCAA Hockey Roundtable
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Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 10:25 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 10:25 PM
So many teams and so many great performances, let's look at the teams that have either raised or tanked their stock.
We’re getting closer and closer to the end of the season, and we’re starting to get an idea of what these teams are, how competitive they are, and who the favourites are. The college hockey landscape still changes week to week, with some teams coming out of the woodwork and making a name for themselves. Let’s take a look at some teams who have raised their stock price, and those whose stock is starting to fall.
Boston College - Riser
The Eagles are on a five-game winning streak after their 9-4 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who have also been one of the hottest teams in college hockey recently. They swept Maine last weekend, in which they got a 4-0 shutout win in the first matchup. They’re one of the best power plays in the nation, with a 30.4% success rate.
Recently, their high-end talent has started to rise, with players like Teddy Stiga, Oscar Hemming, and Dean Letourneau dominating every night. This is exactly what this team needs to finish out their season strong and make it into the top 10.
Dartmouth - Riser
I was really excited for Dartmouth this year, and I was fairly sure they would exceed expectations, and so far they’ve been amazing. Due to the late Ivey League start, they’ve only played seven games, with their eighth tomorrow against UConn. But so far they’re a perfect 7-0, with a win over Quinnipiac where they were in the driver's seat the whole way.
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They have the third-best power-play percentage, second-best scoring defense, fourth-best scoring defense, the best penalty kill percentage, and the best scoring margin in the country. Not to mention, Hayden Stavroff, Hank Cleaves, and the team's leading goal-scorer Drew Stewart have all played like some of the best players in the whole country. Bench boss Reid Cashman has done an unreal job, and I only expect this team to get better as the year goes on.
Augustana - Riser
Opposite of Dartmouth, I wasn’t very confident in Augustana being an elite team, but I was so wrong. They’re 11-0-3 with a decent schedule. They have a four-game win streak going right now, with wins over Bowling Green and Ferris State.
They’ve played very clean hockey, and have been amongst the countries top in most stats. They have a weak schedule overall, so if they keep playing at this level, I have no clue when they’ll lose multiple games in a row again.
Colorado College - Faller
Colorado College was a team that I had as a riser early on in the year, but it’s been rough recently. They were a top-three defense in the nation, and now that has completely fallen off.
They’ve lost five games in a row, with multiple of those being against some pretty good teams, but they’ve given up four goals or more in four out of those five games. Their offense hasn’t been good enough to sustain giving up a handful of goals each night, and if they want to get back into the mix, they need to find their game again.
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