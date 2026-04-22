Committed Corner: April 22, 2026

Take a look at this week's top NCAA committed players in junior hockey, ready to make their mark at the collegiate level.
The next generation of NCAA Division I Hockey players almost always go through junior hockey at one of the six top junior leagues in North America. These leagues are the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and BCHL. The top players this week are listed are in alphabetical order by their last name, not their league.
Dylan Edwards: Forward, Kitchener Rangers (OHL). Quinnipiac University
The Kitchener Rangers eliminated the Soo Greyhounds Friday evening and Dylan Edwards was a large reason why. Edwards' 3 points (1 goal + 2 assists) made the difference. He factored on three offensive strikes that blew the game wide open into a 5-1 win. Quinnipiac will utilize his talents this fall following the conclusion of the Rangers' campaign.
Matt Gosselin: Forward, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL). Clarkson University
Gosselin's dished out helpers on all three of Armada's goals, helping his team to knock off the Newfoundland Regiment. The Montmagny, QC native has spent parts of four seasons with Blainville-Boisbriand, so I imagine he will join the Golden Knights this fall despite having a year of junior eligibility left.
Caleb Heil: Goaltender, Madison Capitols (USHL). University of Wisconsin. Tampa Bay Lightning 2025 7th Round, 193rd Overall
Heil has been nearly perfect throughout Madison's series against the Youngstown Phantoms. Between the first two games, he is 2-0 with a .985 save percentage, 0.50 goals allowed average and a shutout to boot. In September, Heil became the first active USHL player to play in an NHL preseason game. It's safe to say he has a bright future between the pipes.
Jacob Kvasnicka: Forward, Penticton Vees (WHL). University of Minnesota. New York Islanders 2025 7th Round, 202nd Overall
Kvasnicka should be on cloud nine after the past week he's had. He and Penticton rallied from two games down against Prince George to a 3-2 lead heading into overtime of game six. At 2:16 in the extra frame, Kvasnicka tapped in a rebound for the series winning goal. Penticton is off to the conference finals in their first year as a WHL team. At 18 years old, Minnesota may be a few years away for Kvasnicka, but Gophers fans should be watching him thrive in juniors.
Ryan Wachtel: Forward, Prince George Spruce Kings (BCHL). Princeton
Princeton could be getting a fluid forechecker as early as this coming season. Wachtel tied for the BCHL lead in goals last week with 5 points (3 goals + 2 assists). Specifically, his three point (2 goals + 1 assist) affair on April 18 helped decide game two against the Chilliwack Chiefs. Game three is tonight at 9pm CT.
Ethan Woolcott: Forward, El Paso Rhinos (NAHL). Maryville University
Maryville is getting a solid scorer for their first season of Division I, and Woolcott continued that trend against the New Mexico Ice Wolves. The San Diego native earned 5 points (3 goals + 2 assists) in a pair of contests last weekend. Woolcott looks to help El Paso complete the sweep on Friday night at 8pm CT.