Committed Corner: April 22, 2026

Kvasnicka should be on cloud nine after the past week he's had. He and Penticton rallied from two games down against Prince George to a 3-2 lead heading into overtime of game six. At 2:16 in the extra frame, Kvasnicka tapped in a rebound for the series winning goal. Penticton is off to the conference finals in their first year as a WHL team. At 18 years old, Minnesota may be a few years away for Kvasnicka, but Gophers fans should be watching him thrive in juniors.