Committed Corner: November 11, 2026

NCAA Hockey Roundtable
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Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Nov 12, 2026 1:02 AMPublished Nov 12, 2026 1:02 AM
Take a look at this week's top NCAA committed players in junior hockey, ready to make their mark at the collegiate level.
The next generation of NCAA Division I Hockey players almost always go through junior hockey at one of the six top junior leagues (not listed in order) in North America. These leagues are the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and BCHL. The top players this week are listed are in alphabetical order by their last name, not their league.
Shayne Gould: Defenseman, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL). University of Connecticut
The hockey world witnessed Shayne Gould's breakthrough season last year on the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers and he's continuing along in Moncton. Gould leads QMJHL defenseman and is third leaguewide with 18 assists. Five of those helpers came in three games last week. At the time of publication, Moncton is engaging the Quebec Remparts where Gould will have another go at producing points.
Aiden Kelly: Forward, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL). University of Wisconsin
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Kelly claims the OHL's spot on Committed Corner this week via his five points (2 goals + 3 assists) in a pair of battles for Brantford. His power play goal on Friday against Oshawa was the eventual game winner. The kicker is, Kelly is just 16 years old and not eligible for the NHL Draft for another year and a half. I'm excited to see how his junior career progresses as we approach 2028.
Michael Mikan: Forward, Powell River Kings (BCHL). Harvard
Powell River's captain collected seven points (4 goals + 3 assists) during a three game road trip. Specifically, Mikan dished out the primary assist on the River Kings' overtime winning goal Sunday in Cowichan Valley. He now sits at third in the BCHL with 27 points and his 13 tallies are tied for fifth. The Coastal West Division has five point spread between fourth place where Powell sits and first place. Mikan will likely be a huge factor for the River Kings if they rise in the standings.
Teddy Richardson: Forward, Bismarck Bobcats (NAHL). University of Alaska–Fairbanks
Teddy's back on Committed Corner for the second week in a row! This time, the future Nanook put up six points (4 goals + 2 assists) in two games against Aberdeen. Richardson now has a point streak sitting at five games with a total of 12 points (5 goals + 7 assists). Bismarck has this week off, so the rest of the NAHL gets a break from one of its hottest players.
Liam Ruck: Forward, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL). University of North Dakota
Pittsburgh Penguins 2026 1st Round 22nd Overall
Liam Ruck is starting November sizzling. The Pittsburgh prospect notched a 13 points (3 goals + 10 assists) since our last Committed Corner, best among all WHL skaters. Those three goals came as a hat trick in Medicine Hat's 6-5 OT win over Portland where Ruck also dished out two assists. Needless to say, North Dakota is getting something special next year with Liam and his brother Markus.
Joseph Skidmore: Goaltender, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL). Dartmouth College
This 2025-26 All-USHL Rookie bolstered his blue paint defense in 2026-27. Cedar Rapids' sweep of Green Bay was a perfect example of just how much he's grown. In two games, Skidmore denied 36 of 38 Gambler chances going 2-0-0 with a .947 save percentage and 1.00 goals allowed average. Dartmouth has two senior netminders on their roster meaning Skidmore could slide into the Big Green's crease.
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