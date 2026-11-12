Committed Corner: November 11, 2026

Powell River's captain collected seven points (4 goals + 3 assists) during a three game road trip. Specifically, Mikan dished out the primary assist on the River Kings' overtime winning goal Sunday in Cowichan Valley. He now sits at third in the BCHL with 27 points and his 13 tallies are tied for fifth. The Coastal West Division has five point spread between fourth place where Powell sits and first place. Mikan will likely be a huge factor for the River Kings if they rise in the standings.