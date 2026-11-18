NCAA Hockey Roundtable
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Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Nov 18, 2026 1:42 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 1:42 PM
Take a look at this week's top NCAA committed players in junior hockey, ready to make their mark at the collegiate level.
The next generation of NCAA Division I Hockey players almost always go through junior hockey at one of the six top junior leagues (not listed in order) in North America. These leagues are the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and BCHL. The top players this week are listed are in alphabetical order by their last name, not their league.
Mclean Agrette: Forward, Erie Otters (OHL). University of Massachusetts
Agrette has progressed nicely in his second season of junior hockey, exceeding his 27 points from last year before December. This comes in large part from his ability to pass well, displaying that well in Erie's three game stretch. Agrette dished out seven points (2 goals + 5 assists) through that span and is now second leaguewide with 21 total helpers. I am excited to see how he continues helping the Otters going forward.
Ryan Cameron: Goaltender, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL). Boston College
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Cameron had a resilient weekend between the pipes in Sioux Falls. USA Hockey's 2024-25 Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year allowed just three tallies on 40 shots in a pair of games against Fargo and Omaha. Those performances earned Cameron a 1-1 record with a .925 save percentage and 1.52 goals allowed average. The Edmonton prospect will be an integral part of Sioux Falls' bid to repeat as Clark Cup Champions.
Kamyl Chemrouk: Forward, Sherwood Park Crusaders (BCHL). Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Chemrouk created a lot of pressure for the Crusaders during their two most recent home games. The Montreal native accumulated five points (3 goals + 2 assists) and now sits tied second amongst his mates with 21 points in 18 games. As divisional races heat up, BCHL teams should keep a closer eye on Kamyl Chemrouk when Sherwood Park comes to town.
Gavin Katz: Forward, Penticton Vees (WHL). University of Minnesota
Katz unloaded the offense in a big way since our last edition of Committed Corner. He put on a show, racking up nine points (5 goals + 4 assists) in a trio of games. The future Gopher's hat trick on Saturday gave Penticton the win over Vancouver. Penticton's leader in goals, assists and point is a key piece for the Vees in their push to go further this postseason.
Koen Harrold: Forward, New Mexico (NAHL). University of Alaska-Fairbanks
Harrold has been sneakily consistent at just over a half point per game. However, he quadrupled that pace in two tangoes with Grand Junction earning four points (1 goal + 3 assists). Despite New Mexico's struggles this season, sitting in the South Division's eighth of nine places, Harrold has been a bright spot through his reliable play.
Benjamin Veitch : Forward, Newfoundland Regiment (QMJHL). Boston College
Veitch, like Agrette, is developing well in his sophomore season of juniors. He has more than doubled his production up to over a point per game so far. The Newfoundland native had a steady week accumulating four points (2 goals + 2 assists) in three games. Keep in mind, Veitch just turned 17 on Oct. 17 and isn't eligible for the NHL Draft until 2028. He's going to be a treat to watch!
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