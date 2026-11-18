Agrette has progressed nicely in his second season of junior hockey, exceeding his 27 points from last year before December. This comes in large part from his ability to pass well, displaying that well in Erie's three game stretch. Agrette dished out seven points (2 goals + 5 assists) through that span and is now second leaguewide with 21 total helpers. I am excited to see how he continues helping the Otters going forward.