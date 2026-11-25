NCAA Hockey Roundtable
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Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Nov 25, 2026 5:30 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 5:30 PM
Updated Nov 25, 2026 5:39 PM
Take a look at this week's top NCAA committed players in junior hockey, ready to make their mark at the collegiate level.
The next generation of NCAA Division I Hockey players almost always go through junior hockey at one of the six top junior leagues (not listed in order) in North America. These leagues are the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and BCHL. The top players this week are listed are in alphabetical order by their last name, not their league.
Spencer Bowes: Forward, Ottawa 67s (OHL). Providence College
New York Rangers 2026 4th Round 102nd Overall
Now you see him, now you don't! Bowes is a full blown speedster who uses his pace to drive the forecheck. The Carleton place, ON native has a great work ethic, grinding from the Jr. B Perth Blue Wings to Major Juniors, winning a CCHL Bogart Cup along the way. He most recently accrued five points (2 goals + 3 assists) in a trio of tangoes for Ottawa. I imagine Bowes joins 2026 Frozen Four favorite Providence College next year, where his speed and aggression will be well received.
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Nolan Duskocy: Forward, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL). University of Massachusetts
Duskocy has taken a big step forward in his second season of junior hockey, doubling his 12 points from last year in a third of the time. Six points (4 goals + 2 assists) of the 24 came in the past two games, including a game winner Friday night against Newfoundland. He was eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft per EliteProspects and it would be a surprise if a team didn't scoop Duskocy up if he stays on his current trajectory.
Jayden Kraus: Goaltender, Everett Silvertips (WHL). Princeton University
Kraus did an excellent job protecting his crease last weekend. He suited up for a pair of home games, recording a 2-0 record with a .967 save percentage and 1.00 goals allowed average. These performances were enough to give Kraus the Mary Brown’s Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week Award. As a 2006 birth year, Kraus will age out at season's end and head to Princeton next fall.
Ryan Lucarelli: Forward, Minnesota Mallards (NAHL). Sacred Heart University
This Connecticut native will be staying in state for college hockey next year. However before Lucarelli starts at Sacred Heart, he's finishing his junior career as one of the NAHL's most productive players. Lucarelli added to those numbers via his three points (1 goal + 2 assists) in two contests against the Wisconsin Windigo. His 19 assists and 29 points have Lucarelli tied for fourth and fifth respectively in the NAHL. Minnesota has two rematches against the same Windigo team coming up this weekend.
Junior Podein: Forward, Spruce Grove Saints (BCHL). Western Michigan University
Podein is the first of two future Broncos on our list this week. He has a wealth of secondhand professional experience from his father Shjon Podein, a veteran of nearly 700 NHL games and winner of both a Stanley and Calder Cup. The younger Podein meanwhile, collected five points (2 goals + 3 assists) in two hard fought defeats. At the time of publication, Podein is in second place on Spruce Grove in goals, assists and points behind fellow Western Michigan commit Felix Haiböck.
Cooper Soller: Forward, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL). Western Michigan University
Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 5th Round 154th Overall
Sioux Falls' Captain was quite busy recently. He racked up six points (5 goals +1 assist) in two games, including a Friday night hat trick. In the previous five games, the Tampa prospect notched seven goals. Soller now sits second leaguewide with 16 total tallies on the year as he and the stampede look to repeat as Clark Cup Champions.
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