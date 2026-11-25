This Connecticut native will be staying in state for college hockey next year. However before Lucarelli starts at Sacred Heart, he's finishing his junior career as one of the NAHL's most productive players. Lucarelli added to those numbers via his three points (1 goal + 2 assists) in two contests against the Wisconsin Windigo. His 19 assists and 29 points have Lucarelli tied for fourth and fifth respectively in the NAHL. Minnesota has two rematches against the same Windigo team coming up this weekend.