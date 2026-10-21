Committed Corner: October 21, 2026

Sometimes, you have to ask yourself why a player hasn't been called up to a higher level of hockey. Jakeb Lynch is making me ask that question when I watch him play. Lynch is committed to Miami University, and has been lighting up the North American Hockey League as of late. In a pair of matches against Janesville, Lynch recorded 7 points (4 goals in 3 assists). While he has spent stints with USHL Des Moines and Waterloo, his performances as of late have me convinced he is deserving of another shot.