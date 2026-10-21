Committed Corner: October 21, 2026

NCAA Hockey Roundtable
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Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Oct 21, 2026 8:30 PMPublished Oct 21, 2026 8:30 PM
Take a look at this week's top NCAA committed players in junior hockey, ready to make their mark at the collegiate level.
The next generation of NCAA Division I Hockey players almost always go through junior hockey at one of the six top junior leagues (not listed in order) in North America. These leagues are the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and BCHL. The top players this week are listed are in alphabetical order by their last name, not their league.
Caden Dabrowski: Forward, Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL). Merrimack College
Dabrowski is off to an electric start in his second year of junior hockey, averaging 2 points per game across 10 contests. Last weekend continued that trend with 6 points (2 goals + 4 assists) through a trio of games against the US National Team Development Program U18 Team. Saturday was his best game of the three, accruing four of the aforementioned points despite Dubuque's loss. Merrimack Head Coach Scott Borek will be a happy man if that scoring translates to college.
Dmitrijs Dilevka: Forward, Brooks Bandits (BCHL). Stonehill College
Stonehill has always had an eye towards the BCHL and Dilevka is no exception. Dilevka represented his native Latvia at the past two World Junior Championships and appeared to take some of that knowledge back to Alberta for his age out campaign. He added 4 points (1 goal + 3 assists) to his season total. Dilevka now sits second in the BCHL with 12 assists in 10 games, and could be a significant factor in Brooks' quest for a threepeat of Rogers BCHL Cups.
Cole Emerton: Defenseman, Sarnia Sting (OHL). Cornell University
Emerton is the OHL's most productive blueliner as we head towards November. He dished out six assists in his most recent three games. 12 helpers with 10 on the power playputs Emerton atop the league's defensemen in each of those categories. This Cornell commit will be an important piece in helping Sarnia progress in their rebuild.
Jakeb Lynch: Forward, Minnesota Wilderness (NAHL). Miami University
Sometimes, you have to ask yourself why a player hasn't been called up to a higher level of hockey. Jakeb Lynch is making me ask that question when I watch him play. Lynch is committed to Miami University, and has been lighting up the North American Hockey League as of late. In a pair of matches against Janesville, Lynch recorded 7 points (4 goals in 3 assists). While he has spent stints with USHL Des Moines and Waterloo, his performances as of late have me convinced he is deserving of another shot.
Caiden Pellegrino: Forward, Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL). Providence College
It's not easy jumping from prep school to the CHL, but you wouldn't know it based on the way Caiden Pellegrino. The 17 year old had a solid showing against Gatineau and Chicoutimi, notching 4 points (1 goal + 3 assists) between two games. Pellegrino is averaging almost 2 points per game with 17 across 11 matches. I'm intrigued to see how Pellegrino develops during the course of his rookie year.
Carter Sanderson: Forward, Calgary Hitmen (WHL). University of North Dakota
Muskegon's former captain is red hot since joining Calgary. That pattern continued as Sanderson racked up four goals and an assist through of Hitmen home games. He now leads the WHL with 11 goals amidst 7 matches and is tied for third league wide via his 15 total points. Pittsburgh selected Sanderson in the sixth round of the 2025 NHL Draft, and no doubt eagerly await his further progression in both Calgary and Grand Forks.
NCAA Hockey•College Hockey•NCAA College Hockey Rankings•North Dakota Fighting Hawks•Miami University RedHawks•Providence Friars
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