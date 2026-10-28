Committed Corner: October 28, 2026

NCAA Hockey Roundtable
300 Members•2,012 Posts
Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Oct 28, 2026 2:26 PMPublished Oct 28, 2026 2:26 PM
Take a look at this week's top NCAA committed players in junior hockey, ready to make their mark at the collegiate level.
The next generation of NCAA Division I Hockey players almost always go through junior hockey at one of the six top junior leagues (not listed in order) in North America. These leagues are the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and BCHL. The top players this week are listed are in alphabetical order by their last name, not their league.
Michael Dec: Forward, Erie Otters (OHL). Cornell University
Dec did an excellent job in the Otters' most recent trio of tilts. He racked up eight points (6 goals + 2 assists) having multiple points in all three games. This includes a Saturday night hat trick against Niagara which decided the match Erie's 5-3 win. The Big Red will appreciate his big time performances in Ithaca.
Brandon Gorzynski: Forward, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL). Arizona State University
Dallas Stars 2025 4th Round, 126th Overall
Gorzynski is gaining more and more traction as the year progresses. The Dallas Stars' prospect has been impactful during his six game point streak. He totaled four points (3 goals + 1 assist) in Prince Albert's successful clashes with Everett and Swift Current. Given Gorzynski's 6 foot 3, 195 pound frame and propensity for production, he should be a slam dunk in the NCHC.
Bryce Mattern: Forward, Fargo Force (USHL). Arizona State University
Mattern extended his point streak to four games with a five point (4 goals + 1 assist) weekend. This Fargo native has been heating up for his hometown team, putting up four multigoal performances across his last six games and propelling the Force into first place. His slippery, skill based game should fit in well under new Sun Devil Head Coach Dave Hakstol.
Frantisek Netusil: Forward, Minnesota Wilderness (NAHL) Western Michigan University
Back in Minnesota, Netusil has found his power forward game once again. He had a solid four points (2 goals + 2 assists) between two tangoes with Springfield. Those pair of tallies secured puts Netusil at a total of 13, second in the NAHL. In addition, Netusil recorded 12 penalty minutes, showing he isn't a one dimensional player. Both his 13 goals and 53 penalty minutes lead the Wilderness. I imagine Pat Ferschweiler could utilize in a bottom six, penalty killing role at Western Michigan.
Alexey Vlasov: Forward, Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL). University of Connecticut
It was another productive weekend for Alexey Vlasov. This future Husky notched five points (3 goals + 2 assists) through three games for Victoriaville. Vlasov's two goals made the difference in the Tigres' 4-2 victory over Sherbrooke. He now sits fourth among QMJHL players with 11 goals. If Vlasov keeps up his current pace, he may get some attention going into the 2027 NHL Draft.
Ryan Wachtel: Forward, Prince George Spruce Kings (BCHL). Army West Point
The BCHL's third best goal getter was at it again! He accumulated five points (4 goals + 1 assist) amidst a set of three contests. His point streak now sits at four games as Prince George sits on top of the BCHL. Wachtel is in his age out year of junior hockey and heads to West Point next season.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy