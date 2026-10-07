Committed Corner: October 7, 2026

NCAA Hockey Roundtable
288 Members•1,953 Posts
Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Oct 7, 2026 11:10 PMPublished Oct 7, 2026 11:10 PM
Updated Oct 7, 2026 11:36 PM
Take a look at this week's top NCAA committed players in junior hockey, ready to make their mark at the collegiate level.
The next generation of NCAA Division I Hockey players almost always go through junior hockey at one of the six top junior leagues in North America. These leagues are the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and BCHL. The top players this week are listed are in alphabetical order by their last name, not their league.
Poul Andersen: Forward, Red Deer Rebels (WHL). University of Maine
This future Black Bear started off October red hot! Andersen racked up 7 points (6 goals + 1 assist) this past weekend, including a four goal performance on Oct. 3 in Moose Jaw. The Rebels' top line right winger came over in a December 2025 trade with Edmonton Oil Kings following previous stints with BCHL Sherwood Park and USHL Lincoln. At the time of publication, Andersen is on a WHL seven game point streak and was named Tempo WHL Player of the Week.
Billy MacAusland: Forward, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL). Brown University
After tearing up the prep school scene at Noble & Greenough, Billy MacAusland took his talents to Muskegon. MacAusland had a solid showing against Madison, dishing out three assists in a couple contests. His helper last Saturday gave the Lumberjacks an early third period lead. Despite the Capitols' coming up with an extra point from a shootout win, MacAusland was a key player. I'm intrigued to see how MacAusland does in his first season of junior hockey.
Caleb Mahar: Forward, Anchorage Wolverines (NAHL). Air Force Academy
Mahar has wasted no time lighting up scoresheets this 2025-26 NAHL season. He accrued three tallies during the Wolverines' two game set in Janesville. Those markers tied Mahar for first place leaguewide with eight goals. His offense will face its biggest test of the season so far as Anchorage host the Robertson Cup runner up Minnesota Wilderness for two games this weekend.
Samuel Meloche: Goaltender, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL) Northeastern University
Buffalo Sabres 2025 4th Round, 116th Overall
The lone NHL Draft pick on Committed Corner, this Sabres selection stood tall in the crease. Meloche recorded a 2-0 record against Cape Brenton and Halifax with a .913 save percentage and 2.87 goals allowed average. He looked good at 2026 Sabres Development Camp stopping a few high danger chances (one shown above) before reporting to Saint John. Given the new five in five rule, 19 year old Meloche is more likely to play under Head Coach Jerry Keefe next season.
Jason Musa: Forward, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL). University of Massachusetts
Musa started his OHL tenure off swimmingly with a 7 game point streak, earning 14 points. The last six points (2 goals + 4 assists) came in a trio of tilts to open up October. Both his brothers, Joey and Jack, played at UMass with Jack being named a Minutemen captain for 2026-27. Seeing what Musa did in Cedar Rapids last year, and his trajectory on Brantford, the Bulldogs are in for a treat.
Owen Warnick: Forward, Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL). Northern Michigan University
Victoria's newly minted captain is doing well to kick off his age out campaign. During a pair of home matches against Okotoks and Alberni Valley, Warnick notched 5 points (2 goals + 3 assists). Warnick has steadily progressed offensively since the 2023-24 Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) season split between Swan Valley and Selkirk. If Warnick continues putting pucks in the net like he has been, Northern Michigan will see a boost their offense come 2027.
UMass Minutemen•NCAA Hockey•College Hockey•NCAA College Hockey Rankings•brown bears•Maine Black Bears
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy