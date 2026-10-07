Committed Corner: October 7, 2026

After tearing up the prep school scene at Noble & Greenough, Billy MacAusland took his talents to Muskegon. MacAusland had a solid showing against Madison, dishing out three assists in a couple contests. His helper last Saturday gave the Lumberjacks an early third period lead. Despite the Capitols' coming up with an extra point from a shootout win, MacAusland was a key player. I'm intrigued to see how MacAusland does in his first season of junior hockey.