Division II Deep Dive: Saint Michael's College

www.seahawkshockey.com (EHL) Seahawks Hockey Club Makes History: Captures First-Ever EHL Triple Crown Championship Season The Seahawks Hockey Club’s Eastern Hockey League team has officially etched its name into franchise history, completing a remarkable 2025–2026 season by capturing the Division Championship, Regional Championship, and ultimately the Eastern Hockey League Championship—the first league title in franchise history. In what will be remembered as the most successful season the organization has ever seen, the Seahawks dominated from start to finish, showcasing a relentless commitment to excellence, team-first culture, and championship-level resilience. The historic run began with the team securing the Division Championship, proving themselves as one of the premier programs in the league throughout the regular season. Their consistency, depth, and leadership set the tone early and established the Seahawks as serious contenders. From there, the momentum only grew stronger. In the postseason, the Seahawks battled through a highly competitive Regional Championship, overcoming elite opponents and high-pressure moments to earn their place among the league’s best. The regional title marked another milestone for the program—but the team wasn’t finished. With one final goal in sight, the Seahawks advanced to the Eastern Hockey League Championship and delivered the defining performance of the season. Fueled by discipline, determination, and the support of their loyal fanbase, the team captured the EHL Championship trophy and secured the first league championship banner in franchise history. “This group believed from day one,” said Coach Zaniboni. “They trusted the process, competed for each other, and built something truly special. Winning the division and regional titles was incredible, but bringing home the league championship for the first time is something this organization will never forget.” The championship season reflects years of growth for the Seahawks Hockey Club and further establishes the program as one of the rising powers in junior hockey. Players, coaches, staff, families, and supporters all played a role in what became a truly unforgettable season. As championship banners are raised and rings are designed, one phrase perfectly captures the season: History Made. The 2025–2026 Seahawks didn’t just win—they built a legacy.