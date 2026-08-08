Division II Deep Dive: Saint Michael's College
The Purple Knights continue their new era under Head Coach Jack Fitzgerald, aiming for a second conference championship in three years.
Saint Michael's College recently got a fresh slice of success and are hungry for more. The Purple Knights captured a Northeast 10 (NE10) Championship in 2025, their first since 2009. They were a goal away last year from advancing to the title game, falling 2-1 in overtime to Saint Anselm on Feb. 28, 2026.
However, Saint Michael's College's hockey history is not limited to the 21st century. The institution was a founding member of Division II Athletics, according to the NE10. Like many teams in both Division I and Division II, the Purple Knights began their program in former ECAC East. Saint Michael's then transitioned over to the NE10 for hockey upon it being sponsored by the conference in 1999. Three seasons into that tenure, the Purple Knights completed a threepeat from 2001-2004
According to the NE10, the Saint Michael's has a special place in their history. Saint Michael's was a part of the NE10's name change, with 2027 marking 40 years of conference membership "
Saint Michael's...has a special history with the NE10," said the conference. "In 1987, both Saint Michael's and Quinnipiac joined the Northeast-8. With membership increased to 10 institutions, the league made one final rebrand by changing its name to the Northeast-10."
Longtime Head Coach Damian DiGiulian retired at the end of the 2024-25 season, following 13 years at Saint Michael's. Jack Fitzgerald had a solid first season, finishing with a second place 11-7-2 record and a semifinal appearance. Prior to Saint Michael's, Fitzgerald served as the lone Assistant Coach at Division III Middlebury College from 2023-2025. Upon his appointment, Fitzgerald conveyed his energy in the press release.
"I have long admired the program's success and the deep passion its alumni have for their experiences here," Fitzgerald said. "I look forward to building on that proud tradition, and I can't wait to get started."
With 10 seniors on the 2025-26 roster, expect an infusion of young talent on to the ice at Cairns Arena this fall. I am particularly interested in goaltender Braden Clifford. He comes to Colchester via the Eastern Hockey League's (EHL). During his age out year with the Clifford posted a 16-5-1 record, .925 save percentage, and 2.20 goals allowed average. Clifford's excellent play continued into the postseason, helping backstop the Seahawks Hockey Club to a franchise first 2026 Eastern Hockey League Championship.
According to the team's Instagram, "Over the coming days, we’ll be introducing the newest members of the Saint Michael’s College Men’s Ice Hockey family. Get ready to meet the incoming class!" With no full roster announced, keep your eyes on social media to see how the Purple Knights come together for 2026-27.