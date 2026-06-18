Draft Profile: Bobby Cowan

A question many have is where Cowan will be selected and by who. I believe Cowan would be an excellent fit for the Philadelphia Flyers. His work ethic, versatility and physical edge could make him a valuable depth forward for the Flyers. After a recent trade with Toronto, the City of Brotherly Love has only four 2026 draft picks (1st, 2nd, 6th and 7th). I wouldn't be surprised if Danny Briere used one of those two late round slots to take Cowan.