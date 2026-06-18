Draft Profile: Bobby Cowan

A high-motor playmaker with a physical edge, Western Michigan’s standout freshman combines relentless compete level with versatility.
One of the biggest things NHL teams look for is compete level. Western Michigan's Bobby Cowan has loads of it. The 197th ranked North American Skater by NHL Central Scouting just finished his freshman year with the Broncos.
Cowan fit in well during his first collegiate campaign. In 39 games, Cowan accumulated 24 points (5 goals + 19 assists) plus 25 penalty minutes. Those 19 helpers and 25 penalty minutes were both third place among Cowan's teammates. Even more impressive, his 19 assists led all Western Michigan freshmen. This type of collegiate start-from a bottom six role-should raise plenty of professional eyebrows.
The Edina, MN native and 2024 Class AA State Champion was initially drafted by the USHL's Omaha Lancers before being traded to the Madison Capitols. Former Lancers General Manager and NHL alumnus David Wilkie had extremely high praise for his previous election.
"Cowan can score and competes with a high hockey," said Wilkie. "He plays for a university that produces pros and has all the components of a player that can play at the highest level."
Wilkie perfectly illustrates what makes Cowan such an asset. He isn't just a one dimensional player. Rather, he is a Swiss army knife that will thrive on all four lines and special teams. Cowan pairs this versatility with dogged determination showing no hesitation in going to the dirty areas to help set up his teammates.
I saw this firsthand from the broadcast booth during Cowan's monster 2024-25 season in Madison. It was a kind of precursor performance to what he displayed at Western Michigan. During that run, Cowan racked up 51 points (22 goals + 29 assists) and 61 penalty minutes through 59 outings. It surprised me then, when his name wasn't called at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the 2025 NHL Draft.
A number of key Broncos departed following their 6-2 regional final loss to the University of Denver. Captain Owen Michaels headed to Edmonton while the Slukynsky brothers signed with the Los Angeles Kings. Liam Valente joined the AHL's Rochester Americans and Samuel Sjölund put pen to paper with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. Finally, Zach Bookman advanced to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets. All of this movement gives Cowan increased opportunities within the Western Michigan lineup going forward, regardless of who drafts him.
A question many have is where Cowan will be selected and by who. I believe Cowan would be an excellent fit for the Philadelphia Flyers. His work ethic, versatility and physical edge could make him a valuable depth forward for the Flyers. After a recent trade with Toronto, the City of Brotherly Love has only four 2026 draft picks (1st, 2nd, 6th and 7th). I wouldn't be surprised if Danny Briere used one of those two late round slots to take Cowan.
With key openings on Western Michigan's roster this fall and Cowan's wide skillset, 2026-27 could be a breakout year for the rising sophomore. RecruitScouting's Gabriel Foley conveyed the excitement best that some scouts feel about Cowan when he said, "If you’re not watching him yet, I’d start now!"