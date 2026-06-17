Draft Profile: Luka Radivojevic

Going into the 2025 Draft, Radivojevic was thought to be a surefire selection. Many scouts were incredibly high on Radivojevic, with Neutral Zone's Christopher Babos saying "The biggest question is what NHL team Luka Radivojevic will be representing when he joins the Eagles in 2026...With continued development in his defensive game and physical strength, Radivojevic has the potential to become a cornerstone defenseman for an NHL team."