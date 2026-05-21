Draft Profile: Oscar Hemming

At BC, Hemming was mostly relegated to a grinder role, but he’s been a playmaker for his entire career — particularly at the international level with Finland. He was the youngest player in college hockey when he joined BC, and he won’t turn 18 until August, meaning he’ll be among the youngest players at the draft. The combination of youth, high IQ and ability to create makes him one of the more intriguing prospects at this year’s draft, and he’s very likely to go in the first round.