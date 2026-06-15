Draft Profile: Tynan Lawrence

After jumping mid-season to the NCAA, this resilient playmaker silenced doubters with a dominant stretch run and a standout showing for Team Canada.
Pete Wentz of legendary rock group Fall Out Boy said, "Always bet on yourself, no matter what the odds are." Tynan Lawrence epitomizes this type of mentality to a tee through his consistent dedication to improvement.
In his 16 year old season, Lawrence put the USHL on notice with 54 points (25 goals 29 assists) in 56 games finishing second in goals and third in points among rookies. Lawrence elevated his game in the playoffs averaging over a point per game en route to Muskegon's first Clark Cup Championship where he was named Finals MVP. Everything was on the up and up for Lawrence.
However, Lawrence suffered a serious lower body injury during Training Camp reported by the Calgary Herald as a broken foot and high ankle sprain. This setback limited Lawrence to just 17 games in the first half of the 2025-26 USHL Season. While in the midst of his recovery Lawrence did something remarkable and went all in on himself. On Jan. 6, 2026, the Lumberjacks announced that their captain was advancing to Boston University.
Lawrence took a bit of time to get adjusted at the collegiate level. Once he was settled and healthy, Lawrence's talent shined in the NCAA. Through the final eight games of Boston University's campaign Lawrence notched 6 points (1 goal + 5 assists) and 12 shots on goals.
NHL Central Scouting Vice President and Director Dan Marr spoke to NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale regarding Lawrence's resilience.
"Unfortunately, with him not being 100 percent healthy to play the games there and being in and out of the lineup, it just started to make you have a little hesitation," said Marr. "When he makes this move to Boston University, I think the ground he might have lost by missing time in the first half and not staying in the lineup, he gained it all back just playing the way he did for the Terriers."
It wasn't just NHL Central Scouting that observed Lawrence's improvements at college. Boston University Head Coach Jay Pandolfo told The Athletic "I thought in the last 3-4 games [Lawrence] played for us that he was arguably our best forward."
Lawrence further impressed me following the conclusion of Boston University's 2025-26 season. Just a week later, Lawrence was skating for Team Canada at the U18 Men's World Championship. His wall positioning and vision were excellent, resulting in 6 points (2 goals + 4 assists) in 5 outings. What was almost more impactful than Lawrence's points was his physicality. This lack of fear and high intensity should kill any injury discussion among scouts as far as I am concerned.
There are some in the hockey community that see significant parallels between Lawrence and Terrier alum Macklin Celebrini. Highly respected Muskegon Lumberjacks' Head Coach Colten St. Clair didn't mince words.
"I would say as far as players that have that skill set and can produce but have that work ethic for a 200-foot game, that’s the closest comparable," St. Clair told The Athletic. "I’m not saying he’s Macklin Celebrini, but I think there are some similarities as far as his identity
I have Tynan Lawrence being drafted ninth overall to the Florida Panthers. Lawrence's collegiate development lines up with Florida's win-now mindset The Panthers have a set core group right now so allowing Lawrence to marinate in the NCAA for at least another year gives Florida postseason reinforcements come 2027.
Lawrence is a beacon of determination proving Pete Wentz exactly right. He bet on himself and is improving at every step along the way. I am excited to see Lawrence further blossom in his sophomore season.