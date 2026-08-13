Every first-round pick in the Hockey East for the 2026-27 season

Boston College has two returning first-round picks, with Oscar Hemming, who joined the team in the second half of the season, where he was able to build his stock to become the 14th overall pick for the Columbus Blue Jackets. The six-foot-four winger from Finland only had one goal last season and is looking to build off of it and be a key piece to a potential National Championship contender. The second one is incoming junior Dean Letourneau, who had a huge jump in production in his sophomore season. From his freshman year to last season, he went from three points in 36 games to 39 points in 36 games. At six-foot-seven, he adds a ton of size to the team and is the Boston Bruins' first-round pick from 2024. Letourneau will be in the running for the 2027 Hobey Baker, and NHL teams will have a lot of eyes on him if the Bruins want to buy at the deadline.