Every first-round pick in the Hockey East for the 2026-27 season

The Hockey East has been an elite college hockey conference since its inception, and it's produced a ton of NHL all-stars. With that, the conference gets the attention of a lot of first-round talent. So who are those names, and which teams snagged the highest-end NHL prospects?
NCAA Hockey•Hockey East•College Hockey•Boston College Eagles•UMass Minutemen•Boston University terriers
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