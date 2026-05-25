More than just shortening their college eligibility, it’ll also put them at a disadvantage in recruiting. The 2026 class will only have eligibility through 2031, whereas a senior that graduated last year might have it through 2032 if they exhausted their junior eligibility. If a coach is choosing between the two, they’ll likely take the older player with more experience and more eligibility. The NCAA doesn’t seem inclined to make any exceptions the way it did for the roster caps under House with the implementation of the designated student-athletes that didn’t count against the cap. These classes appear to be getting the very short end of the stick, which is very unfair to them.