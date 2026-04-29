Feisty Blueliner Commits To Robert Morris

tricitystorm.mixlr.com Tri-City Storm | The Storm Report: January 27, 2026 This week on The Storm Report, Head Coach John Torchetti and Patrick Geshan review last weekend's sweep at Waterloo and what it took to grab four points. The two also dive into Tri-City's improvement over the past several months, what's behind the team's January consistency, and the importance of this weekend's home three-in-three. Then, defenseman Evan Sofikitis joins the show. The Birmingham, Michigan native discusses the big series at Waterloo, analyzes his recent play, talks about his family's ties to hockey, and shares how he'll prepare for the three-in-three. New episodes of The Storm Report are available every week on the Storm Mixlr Channel!