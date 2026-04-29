Logo
NCAA Hockey Roundtable
Powered by Roundtable
Feisty Blueliner Commits To Robert Morris cover image

Feisty Blueliner Commits To Robert Morris

Frank Zawrazky
1d
featured
169Members·1,467Posts
Frank_Zawrazky@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

Evan Sofikitis brings his skills on defense to the Colonials

Robert Morris University has collected a commitment from a a hard-nosed defenseman. Evan Sofikitis of the USHL's Tri-City Storm announced his decision via Instagram yesterday. Sofikitis suited up in 45 games for the Storm earning 8 points (1 goal + 7 assists) and a team third 52 penalty minutes.

This week on The Storm Report, Head Coach John Torchetti and Patrick Geshan review last weekend's sweep at Waterloo and what it took to grab four points. The two also dive into Tri-City's improvement over the past several months, what's behind the team's January consistency, and the importance of this weekend's home three-in-three. Then, defenseman Evan Sofikitis joins the show. The Birmingham, Michigan native discusses the big series at Waterloo, analyzes his recent play, talks about his family's ties to hockey, and shares how he'll prepare for the three-in-three. New episodes of The Storm Report are available every week on the Storm Mixlr Channel!
tricitystorm.mixlr.comTri-City Storm | The Storm Report: January 27, 2026This week on The Storm Report, Head Coach John Torchetti and Patrick Geshan review last weekend's sweep at Waterloo and what it took to grab four points. The two also dive into Tri-City's improvement over the past several months, what's behind the team's January consistency, and the importance of this weekend's home three-in-three. Then, defenseman Evan Sofikitis joins the show. The Birmingham, Michigan native discusses the big series at Waterloo, analyzes his recent play, talks about his family's ties to hockey, and shares how he'll prepare for the three-in-three. New episodes of The Storm Report are available every week on the Storm Mixlr Channel!

Prior to his time in Tri-City, Sofikitis spend two seasons with the North American Hockey League's Maryland Black Bears. Longtime friend and current Omaha Lancer Tanner Morgan had high praise for Sofikitis saying, "Evan is very smart on the breakout. He has hard, heavy skill, is very physical and is not being afraid to muck it up or fight."

As a 20 year old, Sofikitis still has one year of junior eligibility left before aging out to Robert Morris. Whether he returns to the Storm or joins the Colonials, Sofikitis'  intensity on the back end will be a plus for whatever team has him on their roster.

NCAA HockeyCollege HockeyNCAA College Hockey RankingsNCAA Hockey Transfer Portal
Latest NewsPlayers
1