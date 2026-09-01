Five Teams That Could Win Their First National Championship of the 21st Century

As we get closer to the start of the season, many programs now have championship aspirations. With so many programs in contention to win it all, which teams could do it this year for the first time this century?
NCAA Hockey•College Hockey•Michigan Wolverines•Cornell big red •Dartmouth Big Green•Minnesota State Mavericks
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