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Five Teams That Could Win Their First National Championship of the 21st Century

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Owen Cameron
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As we get closer to the start of the season, many programs now have championship aspirations. With so many programs in contention to win it all, which teams could do it this year for the first time this century?

There’s been a lot of repeat champions over the last few years; I’m pointing at you, David Carle. But with the amount of parity in college hockey now, there are so many teams in the mix, including some who have never won it all, and some who haven’t in a very long time. 

Here are the five best teams that could win the national championship for the first time in the 21st century, and for some, their first ever. 

The University of Michigan

Although they’ve been a contender since then, the Wolverines last won a national championship in 1998, and you can argue that their 2026 roster is the most talented the program has ever seen. 

The Big-10 is also a very competitive conference this year, with teams like Minnesota and Notre Dame that are set to bounce back after rough seasons for the two programs. That talent is highlighted by Landon DuPont, who has some of the highest expectations of any freshman in NCAA history, and when you account for the returning talent, Michigan has a solid chance to snap the curse and bring home a championship. 

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Minnesota State University

Minnesota State has never won a national championship, but they did make the final game in 2022, where they eventually lost to the Denver Pioneers. Since then, they’ve won three CCHA championships, and they reign as back-to-back champs of the conference. 

The Mavericks were active in the transfer portal this offseason, where they landed Boston College’s Will Skaham and former St.Cloud State player Daimon Gardner. Those two are the only NHL draft picks on the roster and will be expected to help lead this team to their first national title. 

Cornell University

Cornell won back-to-back ECAC titles in 2024 and 2025. They still managed to make the national tournament, where they lost in the first round to the eventual champions in Denver. It seems as though if you can avoid the Pioneers in the playoffs, you have a much higher chance of winning it all. 

Cornell is bringing back a lot of talent along with some solid transfers and some freshmen who are expected to make an impact on day one, headlined by Dallas Stars third-round pick in 2023, Brad Gardiner, who’s coming from the Barrie Colts, who made it to the OHL finals. If the Big Red were to win this year, it would be their first since 1970. 

St.Cloud State University

St. Cloud has never won a national championship despite being a top-end program for a while now. They’ll be under former captain of the program, Nick Oliver, who took over for head coach Brett Larson. Oliver is joining the program after being an assistant at Wisconsin, where he was in the national championship just last season. 

With a fresh approach joining the team, St.Cloud will be hungry as ever with a very talented roster that has only three seniors. With one goal in mind: a great season from the Huskies may not be a national championship, but as Oliver saw last season, all it takes is to play your best hockey at the right time. 

Dartmouth College

We end it off with Dartmouth, which has also never won a national championship, but they’re coming off an ECAC title, the first under head coach Reid Cashman, who’s regarded as one of the top coaches in the country. Dartmouth is bringing in a lot of freshmen and will have a lot of learning to do under coach Cashman. 

They had a program-high 23 wins last season, when they eventually lost in the national tournament to Wisconsin. Although the season didn’t end in a win, it instilled the fact that under Cashman, this program has what it takes to win it all, and why not next season?

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