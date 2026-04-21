Former Erie Otters Standout And Arizona State Member Transfers Into Maine

Erie Otters' scoring talent Sam Alfano makes a surprising move to Maine, bringing significant offensive firepower to the Black Bears' rebuild.
Arizona State is in a heavy rebuild, as there are now 10 former Sun Devils who have entered the transfer portal.
The latest one has arrived on the other side of the country in Maine, as Sam Alfano has found his home.
Alfano will join the Black Bears in his sophomore year, after an 18-point season in Tempe.
The 6’4 210 power winger previously spent three seasons with the well-known Erie Otters of the WHL, with one season in Peterborough with the Petes as well, to truly kickstart his Canadian Juniors career. Alfano recorded 227 total points between the regular season and playoffs in the OHL timeframe.
Arizona State finished dead last in the NCHC out of nine teams, but there is talent to be found inside Mullett Arena. Cullen Potter and other names have already sought new homes, and Alfano is another name that was going to be a gem of an addition for whoever came to him.
Maine looks to reset on what was a disappointing season to their standards, finishing 18-4-3 with a knockout punch in the Hockey East quarterfinals delivered by Boston College.
The previous two seasons? 24 and 23 wins in tough schedules.
Alfano’s addition now adds Maine transfer score up to four forwards, two defense, and a goaltender from Canisius in Petter Wickstrom Stumer. All but one find in the portal for Maine will have two or more years of eligibility as well, looking to develop some retention along the way.