Former Professional Joins Colorado College: What Does This Mean For Future?

Some players have decided to change scenery for the calendar year of 2026, movement in a two-way street between newcomers and late departures, including a former AHL and ECHL defenseman.

Mats Lindgren, a Buffalo Sabres draft pick back in 2022, has joined Colorado College and will be eligible for their important non-conference series with Augustana this weekend. Colorado College will look to spoil any chance for the Vikings to make their way into the top 20, having received the most votes among teams not ranked.

Lindgren was rostered with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, the affiliate team of the Edmonton Oilers. Having not played in any games this season, playing time could have been the reason for a new journey leading to the NCAA.

Prior to professional play, Lindgren had an interesting path. In 2020, He played ten games in the USPHL Premier for the Chicago Cougars, a tier three junior league in the U.S., before eventually having a prolific handful of seasons in the WHL with the Kamloops Blazers and Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League, accumulating for a total of 150 points over 258 games.

Lindgren is not the first to do this overall, let alone from his own previous ECHL team. Jack Beck was a popular name at the beginning of this season, coming from the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers, and currently playing for Arizona State University. Wheeling is where Lindgren played last season, with 21 points over 56 games at the professional level.

Lindgren has a father of the same name who played in the NHL as a former first round pick, with seven seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks, born in Sweden.

When it comes to questioning what this means for the NCAA and its ice hockey, something is becoming true.

The best spots belong to the best players.

We have seen an increase in NCAA basketball doing the same, whether it be international professionals or even American professionals, as in the G-League, the National Basketball Associations' “AHL”.

Famous college basketball coaches like John Calipari, Tom Izzo, and others have voiced frustrations with that incoming wave of professionals in their sport, but who is going to step up at the NCAA hockey level?

Bruce Boudreau has labeled the CHL to NCAA move as what will “ruin college hockey”, so you could only imagine how some coaches feel knowing that other are pulling in players with miles more experience.

It is safe to say it will be interesting to see what comes in the next few months of the active season: who takes advantage, who stands against it, and who arrives to the NCAA. We will have all the coverage here for you on The Hockey News.

A huge addition for 8-7-3 Colorado College in Lindgren comes at the right time, with NCHC play kicking into full gear and a Tigers team winless in their last three. From the 2nd to the 10th, the Tigers will have played two against RV Augustana and #4 North Dakota.