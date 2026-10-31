"Impacting the game and society as a whole," How The ECAC Sets The Standard For Holistic Development

On the women's side, the numbers are just as impressive, according to Christiansen. In the PWHL two years ago we had more players drafted than the rest of the world combined in the first round, and that was the first two PWHL drafts," Christiansen revealed. "For us, we're really proud of the top end of our league, they do a fantastic job. And you look throughout our league, we have a number of women's players that go on and develop into the PWHL players."