"Impacting the game and society as a whole," How The ECAC Sets The Standard For Holistic Development

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Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal...
Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal...
Oct 31, 2026 4:37 PMPublished Oct 31, 2026 4:37 PM
A high concentration of influential graduates from ECAC institutions continue to shape the hockey world as we know it.
When college hockey fans think of the most successful conference for development, Hockey East and the Big Ten and often submitted. Before my sit down with ECAC Commissioner Doug Christiansen, I would have said the same thing. However, when we compare student population and their overall impact to all parts of hockey the ECAC shines brightest in terms of holistic development.
Christiansen first praised all college conferences on the whole highlighting the abundant resources NCAA hockey utilizes as the springboard to professional hockey for both men and women.
"I think all conferences do a great job developing players," Christiansen said. I think that you look at the resources in college hockey; they really are second to none, and it really is the last step before the NHL and before the PWHL. And I think that we've really grown as a league as across the across the board in college hockey, in terms of the resources and investment."
The Commissioner then made his moving case for why and how the ECAC is the pace car within college hockey.
Oct 10, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Clarkson Golden Knights head coach Jf Houle watches the action against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first period of a game at Pegula Ice Arena. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
"The part that makes the ECAC unique and special is we're better at what we do than anyone else," Christiansen said. "We really are focused on the full person and the complete development...In terms of being an industry leader, there is no question that our league does a tremendous job putting people into positions that have an impact on the game and on society as a whole."
Upon review, Christiansen's assertions of setting the holistic standard withstand any level of scrutiny. Within the confines of hockey, the ECAC has its fingerprints on all levels of the game. Adam Fox, Devon Toews and Shayne Gostisbehere are just three alumni on NHL rosters. But it's so much more than that.
Sep 28, 2026; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney speaks to the media during a press conference at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations Bill Zito played for Yale. Buffalo Sabres and Calgary Flames General Managers Jarmo Kekäläinen and Craig Conroy both suited up at Clarkson. Longtime Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney is a National Campion from his days at Harvard. Rich Peverley, Director of Player Personnel for the Dallas Stars captained St. Lawrence University. There are a slew of other examples that listed here. Although they didn't play college hockey, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly attended Cornell and Dartmouth respectively.
On the women's side, the numbers are just as impressive, according to Christiansen. In the PWHL two years ago we had more players drafted than the rest of the world combined in the first round, and that was the first two PWHL drafts," Christiansen revealed. "For us, we're really proud of the top end of our league, they do a fantastic job. And you look throughout our league, we have a number of women's players that go on and develop into the PWHL players."
Apr 4, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attends the game between the Minnesota Wild and the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images
Arguably more significant on a global scale, are the world leaders that played NCAA Hockey in the ECAC. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney played at Harvard and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley did the same at Princeton.
"We want to celebrate for us as a league, we know that when people come to our campuses, they aren't just expecting to play hockey, Christiansen beamed. "They're expecting to have a life-changing opportunity and a degree that forever improves the quality of their life and the life of their family."
Doug Christiansen behind the bench as Head Coach of the ECHL's Indy Fuel. JJ KJ Wikman, Indianapolis Star
Christiansen knows the grit and dedication it takes to be an ECAC Hockey player, spending four years at Union College. "There's a different type of grit that's required in our league, and I know that," Christiansen said. "I know that having been a former student athlete in our league, but it's that level of commitment, determination, time management that bodes well for the success of the individual long after they graduate from college, and also long after their playing career ends."
Despite looking at the repertoire of alumni within hockey, some might still argue that the Big Ten and Hockey East still have a leg up with regard to overall hockey impact. That's when Christiansen gave me a 500 foot view at the numbers, and it's remarkable at how concentrated the ECAC's talent pool is.
"Our twelve institutions combined are roughly the size of a Big Ten school, Christiansen explained "If any Big Ten school graduated the leaders of the NHL, the leaders of USA Hockey, (Pat Kelleher) the leaders of the PWHL, general managers, assistant general managers, directors of scouting, at a level like the ECAC has, there would be no question where you should go if you want to have a future in the game."
The ECAC produces professionals both on and off the ice at an astounding rate per capita. Between world leaders, general managers, league executives and top tier NHL talent one thing is now crystal clear. Anyone interested in working or playing hockey at the highest levels should set their sights on an ECAC School.
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