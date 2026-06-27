Keaton Verhoeff Drafted 9th Overall by the San Jose Sharks

Verhoeff was among the first star players to commit to the NCAA following the CHL-NCAA Agreement, and joined North Dakota this season. While there, he scored 20 points in 36 games. However, his scoring dropped off heavily in the second half of the season, contributing to his stock falling from his previous position of second overall. Verhoeff’s showing at the Frozen Four was also poor as he made a number of mistakes in the game against Wisconsin which they ultimately lost. He struggled at times with the physicality of the NCAA despite his size, has a tendency to overdrive plays and is not a great skater.