NCAA Hockey Roundtable
317 Members•2,103 Posts
Long Island University
Long Island University
Long Island University
Nov 26, 2026 7:41 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 7:41 PM
The historic and pioneering partnership between Long Island University's Division I programs and the New York Islanders is revolutionizing the collaborative possibilities between different levels of hockey.
It takes a brave person or group of people to blaze a trail on a path previously unexplored.
In New York, that daring crew comprises Long Island University's (LIU) Division I Hockey teams and the NHL's New York Islanders. On April 6 of this year, the two sides unveiled a formalized five-year partnership and a new annual tournament, the Empire State Holiday Invitational.
The two teams share a home at Northwell Health Ice Center, the Islanders' practice facility and LIU's game rink since its inception in 2020. Michael Berthel, LIU's Vice President for Student Affairs, explained how the seeds of the partnership have blossomed since an original lease agreement with the Islanders
"It started out as a simple lease agreement and the ability to use the space and design our own spaces in there but it's really just continued to grow from there," Berthel said. "Lines of communication have continuously been open, and there's just a lot of natural synergies. LIU positioned really as the only Division One hockey program on Long Island and New York City, so these conversations have continued to evolve."
Related stories
That LIU will “use the space” at Northwell is putting things very mildly.
LIU has customized their home to be an expression of Sharks hockey from logos to benches to locker rooms. The institution recently got a rubber stamp from the Islanders' organization to commence a $3-million campaign for facility upgrades, something that Men's Coach Brendan Riley applauded.
"There's a lot of rinks that would be like, 'No, no, no, this isn't LIU's rink. This isn't for you to make over,' " Riley said. "But they're all in on us, and we're all in on them. The Islanders' willingness to hear us out and work with us and include us on future plans is probably the most telling thing that this is going to last a while and the the future is bright here at Northwell."
The decision to allow LIU such a significant level of autonomy at Northwell was an easy one, according to New York Islanders' President of Business Operations Kelly Cheeseman.
"We want our organization to be a community organization," Cheeseman said. "We have been for the many decades going back to 1972. So, when you have a great partnership and a great program like LIU that's growing to be a Division I program on the Island, and they're just a stone's throw away from our facility. Opening our doors to make them feel at home is is critical. So we want them to be successful."
Men's Hockey Captain and Long Island native Luca Leighton mentioned to me that he and some of the Sharks players have exchanged notes with the Islander players whom they share the rink with.
"They'll (Islander players) ask questions about like what to do in the area, or maybe guys are here for like training camp, and they need a place to stay, so they'll stay with them (LIU players) at like their hockey house," Leighton said. "So, yeah, it actually is pretty cool being close to them, and I hopefully we get a little bit closer with them in the future."
The university wants to ensure that the partnership is a two way street by pledging their players and staff to a number of community initiatives including the Islanders' Learn To Play Program. Cheeseman discussed how the two teams are trying to grow the game of hockey from the ground floor and the benefits for the Islanders.
"We're always focused as an NHL team on growing the game from the bottom," Cheeseman said. "Whether these kids get to Division I hockey, or play AAA, or you know grow into travel or elite programs, is less important for us. We want their hockey journey to be a path that they enjoy and they have fun with."
That journey is a way to bring in more fans of both the Islanders and the Sharks while strengthening programs on the Island. Not only that, students from LIU provide a fresh crop of potential new Islander employees for the organization.
"They (LIU players) help build camps and clinics and programming over at our facility, which is important for us growing the game," Cheeseman said. "Student rush programs helps us fill the buildings on on tougher nights...We get a lot of interns and a depth of potential talent coming about out of LIU as well, so having a more entrenched relationship where we're we're communicating directly with them is always beneficial for us.
Support for the partnership on the Islanders' side extends all the way to Islanders' co-owner Jon Ledecky who has invested his time and energy into bolstering the link between the two institutions. Ledecky host invited the Men's and Women's teams to an Islander game in his personal box while seeking to understand what the program needs to continue thriving. Those actions were greatly moving to Leighton.
New York Islanders' co-owner Jon Ledecky was named an honorary captain of Long Island University's hockey program, joined by representatives of both the men's and women's Division I teams
Long Island University
Long Island University
"Just being able to talk to him (Ledecky) one on one and in person, and him just asking questions about what we need to make the program better, just asking things that help us out, and just having him help and just being there by our side, it's it's unbelievable," Leighton said. "Having a guy like that to help out, you could see how you could see how good this program's future could be."
This sentiment regarding Ledecky was echoed by Berthel especially in the leadup to next month's inaugural Empire State Holiday Invitational. The tournament takes place Dec. 28-29 between LIU, Army, St. Lawerence and Ferris State. Game one kicks off at 2pm CT between St. Lawerence and Ferris State.
"I heard him (Ledecky) talking to fans about, you should come out to the to the Empire State Holiday Invitational. So it just it's so clear that they are they are bought into what the vision of LIU Hockey and what we're trying to do.
The logistical support from Ledecky and the Islanders on the tournament has been overwhelming. According to Berthel, this continues to be displayed especially well on the marketing and sales sides.
"They (the Islanders) have been true partners in this," Berthel said. "Everything from the logistics of the game day experience and selling tickets and you know opening it up to their previous ticket buyers, and their email list serves to promote the game, you know, putting it on their social media. I was at I was actually at UBS Arena a few weeks ago, and it was all over their screens. It's going to be special and really unique for hockey fans in general and Islanders fans to be part of and to witness."
Long Island University Men's Hockey celebrates a goal against Penn State University.
Long Island University
Long Island University
This partnership stands as a first of its kind collaboration between an NCAA Division I program and an NHL team. The mere existence of such an agreement, even without including the resounding early successes mentioned above, of such is actively revolutionizing hockey's landscape. Cheeseman "absolutely" believes that the partnership could cause a ripple effect in which other NHL teams follow the path the Islanders.
"There's a growing demand for Division I hockey across the United States," Cheeseman said. "The ability to actually have a tournament that fills those holiday time periods or other time periods, I think is really a unique opportunity for rinks and arenas around the country. So I think we absolutely will see that."
Berthel praised the pioneering nature of the endeavor as well, turning the lack of a campus rink into a strength through their partnership with the Islanders.
"We've shown that there there are multiple ways to start and invest in a in a Division I hockey program," Berthel said. "For every university it may it may or may not be possible or possible in the moment to have an on campus arena. But for us, we have a great facility in the Northwell Health Ice Center that we're not just guests there. We have a permanent infrastructure there. We have a great partnership there.
Long Island University plays Army West Point at Northwell Health Ice Center
Long Island University
Long Island University
Going forward, things are brewing behind the scenes. While Coach Riley didn't give specifics, he did acknowledge that other projects within the scope of the partnership are in the works. "There's a few things that we're working on," Riley revealed."Probably none that I could officially talk about, but there's a few things in the works...we have an avenue to have conversations and talk about the art of the possible."
Despite it only being year one of the partnership, Leighton believes an extension is likely at some point pointing to all the progress made in such a s short period of time both on and off the ice.
"I see it (the partnership) skyrocketing, and I could see it go way longer than the five years," Leighton said. "We've only had this partnership for less than a year, and already so much has been done, all of it's been good. The tournament, getting in touch with John Ledecky, just helping each other out on both aspects just been, it's been surreal, and I can see this partnership lasting a long time."
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy